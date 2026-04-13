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LEGO World

LEGO World

LEGO World

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Jaarbeurs, Jaarbeursplein, 3521 AL
€ 19,50

The world’s biggest LEGO event is coming back to Utrecht during the autumn holidays!

About LEGO® World

LEGO® World is a showcase of a seemingly infinite amount of LEGO bricks and over 300 ready-made models to inspire children and the young-at-heart to invent, build and click together.

22 trucks filled with tons of LEGO bricks, models and materials will be making their way over to the Jaarbeurs, where there will be endless possibilities to be inspired by the LEGO universe. It is sure to be a sight you don’t see every day!

Last year, more than 90.000 people visited and played at this creative event. LEGO® World is aimed at children between 1,5 and 12 years old, but can be enjoyed by anyone.

LEGO activities

Some of the many things you could enjoy at the previous editions of LEGO® World were:

  • A LEGO brick rain attraction
  • A LEGO Popstars show
  • The LEGO mini museum
  • The NK LEGO brick building finale, where the winners receive a trip to LEGOLAND in Denmark
  • Products from the lines LEGO Friends, City, Technic, Starwars and DUPLO
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