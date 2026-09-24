Le Guess Who? An international music festival
Le Guess Who? An international music festival
With the motto of "Listening is the way forward", Le Guess Who? is widely considered to be one of the most forward-thinking music festivals around, and it takes place for four days every November in Utrecht.
Indie music in Utrecht with Le Guess Who?
Le Guess Who? exists to promote sounds that are often overlooked, and to platform fresh perspectives on what is possible in music. Artists from all over the world come to Utrecht to show how music can push boundaries and to showcase the diversity of human creativity. In 2026, 60 different countries were represented at the festival.
Built on a reputation for quality and renowned for booking independent musical acts, the performances are always exciting due to the nature of the venues. Located throughout the city, more than 60 acts play intimate shows in venues that include churches, galleries and traditional pop venues that get audiences up close and personal with the musicians.
Photo credit: Lisanne Lentink
The lineup for Le Guess Who? 2026
There's no better place to be than Utrecht for fans of the underground and indie scenes come November! Here are some of the names on the artists' line-up for Le Guess Who? 2026: Acácia Maior, Aho Ssan, aja monet, Ambu Bambu, Ana Roxanne, Ángeles Toledano, Aunty Rayzor, Azu Tiwaline, BeaBop, Bill Orcutt, Billy Fuller, Bitchin Bajas, Black Bombaim & Isaiah Mitchell, Bleak Squad, BOMBSTRAP, CarmenVillain, Chinnamasta, Chuck Roth, Comunidad Sikuris Berlin, and so many more!
It's a festival about discovery, though, so make sure you check out some artists you may not have heard of too!
Le Guess Who? venues
The performance venues where Le Guess Who? is taking place include: TivoliVredenburg, De Helling, EKKO, Theater Kikker, Utrecht City Theatre (Stadsschouwburg), BASIS, WAS, Pieterskerk, KABUL à GoGo, Kapitaal and more.
Book your ticket to Le Guess Who?
Book your Le Guess Who? tickets online. You can book tickets for certain themed events, day tickets or one ticket for the whole four days. For the full line-up and ticketing information, see the Le Guess Who? website.
Thumb photo credit: Juri Hiensch