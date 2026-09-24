Le Guess Who? An international music festival

With the motto of "Listening is the way forward", Le Guess Who? is widely considered to be one of the most forward-thinking music festivals around, and it takes place for four days every November in Utrecht.

Indie music in Utrecht with Le Guess Who?

Le Guess Who? exists to promote sounds that are often overlooked, and to platform fresh perspectives on what is possible in music. Artists from all over the world come to Utrecht to show how music can push boundaries and to showcase the diversity of human creativity. In 2026, 60 different countries were represented at the festival.

Built on a reputation for quality and renowned for booking independent musical acts, the performances are always exciting due to the nature of the venues. Located throughout the city, more than 60 acts play intimate shows in venues that include churches, galleries and traditional pop venues that get audiences up close and personal with the musicians.

Photo credit: Lisanne Lentink