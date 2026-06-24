The annual Kwaku Summer Festival will be taking over Nelson Mandela Park (formerly known as Bijlmer Park) in the south-east of Amsterdam over the course of four weekends for a multicultural melting pot of food, sports, dance and music.

This is a vibrant celebration of the culture from Suriname, the Dutch Caribbean and beyond! Some of the Kwaku Summer Festival performances also take place at Vondelpark Open Air Theatre.

Kwaku Festival: Celebrating diversity

The Kwaku Festival (formerly Kwakoe) originally began as a football tournament organised for the first time in 1975 for young people living in Southeast Amsterdam. In 1983, the event became a full-blown festival celebrating Surinamese culture, focused on those living in the high-rise social housing projects in the southeast of the city. The event quickly became a beloved and lively celebration of art, food, sport and culture, leading to a dramatic expansion that now includes a diverse mix of ethnicities and backgrounds.

Kwaku programme

One of the most vibrant festivals in the Netherlands, more than 300.000 visitors come to experience a whirlwind tour of multicultural Amsterdam through the popular food trucks, dance workshops, visual arts, Caribbean market, a football tournament and a mix of DJs and live musicians.