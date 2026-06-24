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Kwaku Summer Festival

Kwaku Summer Festival

Kwaku Summer Festival

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Nelson Mandelapark, Anton de Komplein 240, 1102 DR Amsterdam
From 12,50 euros

The annual Kwaku Summer Festival will be taking over Nelson Mandela Park (formerly known as Bijlmer Park) in the south-east of Amsterdam over the course of four weekends for a multicultural melting pot of food, sports, dance and music. 

This is a vibrant celebration of the culture from Suriname, the Dutch Caribbean and beyond! Some of the Kwaku Summer Festival performances also take place at Vondelpark Open Air Theatre.

Kwaku Festival: Celebrating diversity

The Kwaku Festival (formerly Kwakoe) originally began as a football tournament organised for the first time in 1975 for young people living in Southeast Amsterdam. In 1983, the event became a full-blown festival celebrating Surinamese culture, focused on those living in the high-rise social housing projects in the southeast of the city. The event quickly became a beloved and lively celebration of art, food, sport and culture, leading to a dramatic expansion that now includes a diverse mix of ethnicities and backgrounds. 

Kwaku programme

One of the most vibrant festivals in the Netherlands, more than 300.000 visitors come to experience a whirlwind tour of multicultural Amsterdam through the popular food trucks, dance workshops, visual arts, Caribbean market, a football tournament and a mix of DJs and live musicians. 

The Kwaku Summer Festival programme changes each year, and this means that there is always something new to look forward to. For the 2026 edition, perennial favourites, including the many food trucks, main stage concerts and open-air market, will all be returning. This year, Kwaku Amsterdam boasts 100 food stands! One of the most beloved events is the football tournament that sees amateur teams of all ages competing against each other for the Kwaku Cup. 

Buy your Kwaku tickets

Plan your visit to Kwaku Festival and book your tickets in advance on the Kwaku website. The venue is easy to reach by public transport.

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