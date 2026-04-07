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KunstRAI Art Amsterdam international art fair

KunstRAI Art Amsterdam international art fair

KunstRAI Art Amsterdam international art fair

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RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein, 1078 GZ Amsterdam

KunstRAI will once again be taking place in Amsterdam. This spring, AmsterdamRAI will be featuring over 60 galleries from the Dutch contemporary and modern art scene!

The longest-running modern and contemporary art fair in the Netherlands

Founded in 1985 by Wim van Krimpen, the annual KunstRAI is the longest-running modern and contemporary art fair in the Netherlands. It maintains a focus on Dutch galleries working in the contemporary art world, in addition to international ones. Each year, more than 60 of these galleries showcase the artists they represent in an inspiring display that remains pleasant for buyers and browsers alike.

The range of art forms is impressive: autonomous painting, sculpture, photography, graphic art, contemporary glass, ceramics and jewellery. Some of the most popular sections of KunstRAI are the booths which show works by up-and-coming artists who are gaining attention for pushing conventional boundaries in their art.

Find the list of participating galleries on the KunstRAI website. There are also solo artists with individual booths. The artists and galleries at KunstRAI are selected by an esteemed committee that includes directors of some of the leading art galleries and museums in the Netherlands

KunstRAI 2026 opening times

KunstRAI runs from Wednesday, April 22-26. Here are the daily opening times:

  • Wednesday: 4pm-9pm (preview for guests only)
  • Thursday: 11pm-6pm
  • Friday: 12pm-9pm
  • Saturday: 11am-6pm
  • Sunday: 11am-6pm

Book your KunstRAI tickets

Purchase tickets on the KunstRAI website. It's important to note that the first day of the event is only open to invited guests. All the other days are open to the public.

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