Kingsland Festival is the largest music festival during King's Day, and not only that, but it is also the biggest one-day music festival in the Netherlands! In previous years, Kingsland welcomed over 125.000 visitors and this year, the event is set to attract many more.

Kingsland 2026 artist line-up

Expect eclectic music styles, from techno, EDM, house, hardstyle and many underground concepts. The 2026 line-up includes:

Frenna

Roxy Dekker

SFB

BANKZITTERS

Ronnie Flex

Lil Kleine

Jonna Fraser

La Fuente

Boef

Zoë Tauran

Kingsland 2026

Kingsland took place for the first time in 2013 in Amsterdam. It then expanded to include more Dutch cities, namely Den Bosch, Groningen, Twente and Rotterdam. In 2019, Kingsland Festival Amsterdam expanded in size, from four stages to six.

Three Kingsland venues in 2026

The music festival takes place in Amsterdam and Groningen in 2026: