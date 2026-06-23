Keti Koti Festival Amsterdam

Each year, Keti Koti Amsterdam takes a moment to remember the painful history of slavery in the former Dutch colony of Suriname and also to commemorate its abolishment, through a cultural festival.

On July 1, 1863, the Netherlands abolished slavery in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles. Nowadays, July 1 is Emancipation Day in Suriname.

Keti Koti Oosterpark

The historical event is commemorated annually in Oosterpark in Amsterdam during the festival. "Keti Koti" roughly translates as "broken shackles" or “cut chains” in Sranan Tongo (a creole language spoken in Suriname).

The cutting of chains has come to symbolise the end of slavery in Suriname and the Dutch Antilles that took place on July 1, 1863. Since this era in history, many people with Afro-Surinamese backgrounds have moved to or have been born in the Netherlands.