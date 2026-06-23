Keti Koti Festival Amsterdam
Keti Koti Festival Amsterdam
Each year, Keti Koti Amsterdam takes a moment to remember the painful history of slavery in the former Dutch colony of Suriname and also to commemorate its abolishment, through a cultural festival.
On July 1, 1863, the Netherlands abolished slavery in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles. Nowadays, July 1 is Emancipation Day in Suriname.
Keti Koti Oosterpark
The historical event is commemorated annually in Oosterpark in Amsterdam during the festival. "Keti Koti" roughly translates as "broken shackles" or “cut chains” in Sranan Tongo (a creole language spoken in Suriname).
The cutting of chains has come to symbolise the end of slavery in Suriname and the Dutch Antilles that took place on July 1, 1863. Since this era in history, many people with Afro-Surinamese backgrounds have moved to or have been born in the Netherlands.
Recognising the importance of confronting and commemorating the negative side of colonial relations, NiNsee (Nationaal Instituut Nederlands Slavernijverleden en Erfenis) and the National Monument to the History of Slavery (Nationaal Monument Slavernijverleden) were created along with the idea for the festival.
Keti Koti Festival 2026
Taking place each year on July 1 in the Oosterpark (where the monument is located), the ceremonies of Keti Koti look to remind the current generation of Dutch society of the painful history of slavery. More than just a remembrance, Keti Koti also emphasises the importance of modern-day freedom and tolerance by hosting a celebratory day in which Surinamese cultural traditions are the focus.
Keti Koti Festival programme
The Dutch weather is a factor to consider each year during Keti Koti Amsterdam, because it takes place outdoors in various locations in the Dutch capital. This year there is also an extensive part if the event taking place at Museumplein, in addition to the usual venue.
The Keti Koti Festival programme typically begins with a parade from Waterlooplein to the Oosterpark called the Bigi Spikri, consisting of participants playing traditional music and wearing classic Surinamese dress. Once in the Oosterpark, there is a remembrance ceremony at the monument, after which the festive portion of the day begins.
Two festival stages
This takes place over two main stages:
- Inner Circle
- Black Harmony
Plan your visit to Keti Koti Festival
Keti Koti Festival is unmissable. It's well worth a visit, whether you spend time in Oosterpark or catch a glimpse of the parade. As well as the stage, there is also a featured exhibition which addresses the intertwined histories of Suriname and the Netherlands, as well as a Caribbean market and flavourful Surinamese and Antillean food for sale.