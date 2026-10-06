Don't miss the opportunity to hear this captivating musical exploration on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam.

Kangding Ray presents Sirāt

On Friday, November 13, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ brings the raw, award-winning soundtrack of Sirāt (2025) live to the Main Hall, as part of The Rest is Noise series. Spanish director Óliver Laxe’s hallucinatory road movie has become an instant cult hit in the Netherlands and ranks among the year’s best-attended arthouse films. Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant awarded the film its maximum five-star rating. Get your tickets now!

Thundering sound systems and dancing bodies in the endless North African desert: composer and Berlin-based producer Kangding Ray provides the beating heart of Sirāt. His music moves from driving techno to ethereal ambient, blending experimentalism with club culture. The soundtrack was praised by The New Yorker as “brilliantly immersive”, earning the Cannes Soundtrack Award, a Golden Globe nomination and an Oscar shortlist placement for Best Original Score.

This is one to catch: during the Sirāt Live A/V Tour, Kangding Ray performs the soundtrack live while Óliver Laxe projects scenes from the film alongside never-before-seen footage. The only event of its kind in the Netherlands, this is a rare collision of live music, cinema and visuals. This concert is presented in collaboration with Ratherlost.