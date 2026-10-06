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Kangding Ray performs Sirāt soundtrack live in Amsterdam

Kangding Ray performs Sirāt soundtrack live in Amsterdam

Kangding Ray

Kangding Ray performs Sirāt soundtrack live in Amsterdam

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Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
12,50 euros - 29 euros
Get your tickets!

Don't miss the opportunity to hear this captivating musical exploration on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam.

Kangding Ray presents Sirāt 

On Friday, November 13, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ brings the raw, award-winning soundtrack of Sirāt (2025) live to the Main Hall, as part of The Rest is Noise series. Spanish director Óliver Laxe’s hallucinatory road movie has become an instant cult hit in the Netherlands and ranks among the year’s best-attended arthouse films. Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant awarded the film its maximum five-star rating. Get your tickets now!

Thundering sound systems and dancing bodies in the endless North African desert: composer and Berlin-based producer Kangding Ray provides the beating heart of Sirāt. His music moves from driving techno to ethereal ambient, blending experimentalism with club culture. The soundtrack was praised by The New Yorker as “brilliantly immersive”, earning the Cannes Soundtrack Award, a Golden Globe nomination and an Oscar shortlist placement for Best Original Score.

This is one to catch: during the Sirāt Live A/V Tour, Kangding Ray performs the soundtrack live while Óliver Laxe projects scenes from the film alongside never-before-seen footage. The only event of its kind in the Netherlands, this is a rare collision of live music, cinema and visuals. This concert is presented in collaboration with Ratherlost.

Sirat

Event details for the Sirāt live concert

Here are the event details for Sirāt:

  • Date: Friday, November 13
  • Time: pre-show at 8.30pm-9.30pm, main show at 9.30pm-11.30pm
  • Venue: Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam

Get your tickets

Get your tickets on the Muziekgebouw website. Standard adult tickets cost 29 euros, and concession tickets cost 23 euros. Youth early bird tickets are available for 12,50 euros.

Get your tickets!

Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

The Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ is one of the most unique-looking buildings in Amsterdam. Its glass boxes stand proudly on the banks of the IJ. Its ground-breaking acoustics make attending a concert here feel like a complete immersion in sound, while many musicians rate it as their favourite place to play. 

Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
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Muziekgebouw Aan T Ij Exterior

The venue

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