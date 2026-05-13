Kaderock Festival
Kaderock Festival
Kaderock has been taking over the streets around the Musicon in The Hague for many years now. It's known as a launch pad for Dutch bands, so head down and see the next big thing before they play in arenas!
Kaderock in The Hague
The Hague is extremely proud of Kaderock. It's a big fixture on the events calendar and is seen as a real local success story, and no wonder! The event has expanded over the years and now takes place over two days and has three stages, offering top-class entertainment across all genres. While this started as a neighbourhood festival, it definitely has eyes on becoming the festival of The Hague.
Who is playing at Kaderock?
On Friday, June 5, Kaderock kicks off with Het Goede Doel (With Henk Westbroek), Sjaak Bral, The Clarks and the Rockdonts. Beyond the performances, you get to enjoy the YourStage Challenge. Bringing together up-and-coming young musicians from the Hague, school bands, and new artists, who get to experience playing in a professional setting, as you get to see the future of music.
Saturday, June 6, is a longer day with so much happening! There's trap music, indie, electro, metal, blues and hip-hop. The acts include Altin Gün, Ozric Tentacles, Splendid, Rude Boy & Geishas Of Doom and many more!
The other stage, Broeikas, hosts Axs, Libertat, Lawrence McGuire Hamsters and many others. The Concertzaal is super varied, with Vals Alarms, Fuzzy Teeth, L'Orne and others.
Practical information for going to Kaderock
Tickets cost 14,99 euros for Friday, 19,99 euros for Saturday, or 29,99 euros for a two-day ticket. Prices are higher if you buy at the gate rather than in advance, and group tickets are a great way to save money and enjoy amazing performances with others!
The gates open on Friday, June 5, at 5pm, with the first band starting at 5.15pm, so there's time to check out the food stalls beforehand. On Saturday, June 6, the gates open at 12pm, and the first band starts at 12.15 pm. The festival ends at 11pm on both days.
The festival is in the very streets of The Hague, so driving there is not recommended. For more information about the line-up, how to buy tickets and the best way to get there via public transportation, see the Kaderock website.
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