Junior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Join The British School of Amsterdam on October 15, 2025, for their Junior School Open Day! Discover how they foster an inclusive community with high expectations for all pupils and staff. Their dedicated and caring teachers are the heart of the school, working together to provide the best possible education.

What to expect

At the open day, you’ll learn about the British School of Amsterdam's commitment to helping each pupil fulfil their academic potential while nurturing their individual talents and passions. They believe education goes beyond the classroom, offering opportunities for teamwork, leadership, and personal growth in a safe environment.

Get a guided tour of the Junior School setting

Watch a presentation from the Junior Leadership Team

Get a chance to meet their exceptional staff and ask questions

Get insight into our innovative curriculum

Learn how they prepare pupils to become confident, responsible young people ready to contribute positively to society

Don't miss out on this chance to see what makes the Junior School at the British School of Amsterdam special. Register now!

What, when, where?

Here is what you need to know: