Junior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam
Join The British School of Amsterdam on October 15, 2025, for their Junior School Open Day! Discover how they foster an inclusive community with high expectations for all pupils and staff. Their dedicated and caring teachers are the heart of the school, working together to provide the best possible education.
What to expect
At the open day, you’ll learn about the British School of Amsterdam's commitment to helping each pupil fulfil their academic potential while nurturing their individual talents and passions. They believe education goes beyond the classroom, offering opportunities for teamwork, leadership, and personal growth in a safe environment.
- Get a guided tour of the Junior School setting
- Watch a presentation from the Junior Leadership Team
- Get a chance to meet their exceptional staff and ask questions
- Get insight into our innovative curriculum
- Learn how they prepare pupils to become confident, responsible young people ready to contribute positively to society
Don't miss out on this chance to see what makes the Junior School at the British School of Amsterdam special. Register now!
What, when, where?
Here is what you need to know:
- Event: Junior School Open Day
- Date: October 15, 2025
- Time: 2pm
- Location: The British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR, Amsterdam
RSVP now and join The British School of Amsterdam for a fun-filled day of information and advice! They can't wait to welcome you to the school.