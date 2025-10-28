Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Junior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Junior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Junior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR Amsterdam
Free
Register now!

Join The British School of Amsterdam on October 15, 2025, for their Junior School Open Day! Discover how they foster an inclusive community with high expectations for all pupils and staff. Their dedicated and caring teachers are the heart of the school, working together to provide the best possible education.

What to expect

At the open day, you’ll learn about the British School of Amsterdam's commitment to helping each pupil fulfil their academic potential while nurturing their individual talents and passions. They believe education goes beyond the classroom, offering opportunities for teamwork, leadership, and personal growth in a safe environment.

  • Get a guided tour of the Junior School setting
  • Watch a presentation from the Junior Leadership Team
  • Get a chance to meet their exceptional staff and ask questions
  • Get insight into our innovative curriculum
  • Learn how they prepare pupils to become confident, responsible young people ready to contribute positively to society

Don't miss out on this chance to see what makes the Junior School at the British School of Amsterdam special. Register now!

British School Amsterdam Junior Open Day

What, when, where?

Here is what you need to know:

  • Event: Junior School Open Day
  • Date: October 15, 2025
  • Time: 2pm
  • Location: The British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR, Amsterdam

Don't miss out - register now!

RSVP now and join The British School of Amsterdam for a fun-filled day of information and advice! They can't wait to welcome you to the school.

Register now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Les Égarés at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ
Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ (Main Hall), Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR
Concertgebouw Orchestra with Semyon Bychkov and Evgeny Kissin
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
City Talks Amsterdam: Everyday Empathy
The Bookshop, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT,
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.