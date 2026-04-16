Bookmark

CAMERA JAPAN is a cultural festival that has brought the spirit of Japan to the Netherlands every year since 2006. What began as a celebration of Japanese film in Rotterdam has grown into one of Europe’s most distinctive cultural events, combining cinema with a wide array of artistic and cultural expressions. While the main focus remains on film, the programme now extends far beyond the screen, encompassing visual arts, music, dance, fashion, architecture, food, and more. Japanese film, visual arts, food and more Every autumn, CAMERA JAPAN returns to Rotterdam with a full programme, and then travels to Amsterdam for an extended weekend, offering audiences in both cities the chance to experience the best, the weirdest, and the most unexpected cinema from Japan. Over the past two decades, the festival has introduced Dutch and international audiences to Japanese filmmakers and artists, created unique encounters between cultures, and become a much-loved fixture in the cultural calendar.

CAMERA JAPAN celebrates its 20th edition In 2025, CAMERA JAPAN celebrates its 20th edition - a milestone that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever. From September 24 to 28 at LantarenVenster in Rotterdam and October 2 to 5 at LAB111 in Amsterdam, audiences can immerse themselves in a unique cultural journey spanning film, food, and festivities. The anniversary edition also includes an extra screening at FENIX on September 19 and the lively Japanese Market on September 27 to 28, where visitors can enjoy authentic food, crafts, and cultural activities. This anniversary edition transforms the festival into a vibrant meeting point between Japan and the Netherlands - inviting everyone to discover new stories, savour Japanese flavours, and celebrate two decades of cultural exchange. What to expect at CAMERA JAPAN 2025 Film remains at the heart of CAMERA JAPAN. This year’s programme features over 40 titles, ranging from prize-winning contemporary dramas and epic anime to laugh-out-loud action comedies and beautifully restored classics. Beyond the cinema, CAMERA JAPAN is also a celebration of Japanese culture in its many forms. In 2025, the festival will expand into FENIX in Rotterdam, which will host an additional screening on 19 September as well as the lively Japanese Market on September 27 to 28. This market is a highlight for many visitors, featuring authentic Japanese food, crafts, and cultural activities. Alongside it, there will be exhibitions, workshops, and live events that invite audiences to explore Japan’s cultural richness more deeply.