Designing Your Life: A Two-Day Immersive Workshop for Women

Bookmark

What if the next chapter of your life wasn’t something to figure out… but something to design? When you know that you are ready for a change, it's important to find the space and time to listen more closely to yourself. This workshop gives you the opportunity to pause, to reflect on the shape of your life so far and reimagine what it could be in the future. Designing Your Life for Women is an immersive, two-day workshop for those who want to engage with life differently. It’s not about having all the answers; it’s about reconnecting with what energises you, exploring new directions and taking the first steps toward a life that truly fits. Who you are You are curious. You are questioning. You know you are looking for direction. You are tired of living on autopilot and ready to reconnect with what truly matters to you.

Perhaps you are having to build a life by yourself for the first time in years. Perhaps you're wondering if the second half of your life could be the most fulfilling chapter yet. If you want to know what your life would look like if balance, purpose and energy were your new compass, then this space is made for you. It is time to stop adapting and start designing the life you want. What to expect You'll be guided through a clear, hands-on process based on the Designing Your Life methodology, which is a blend of design thinking, reflection and communal discussions. The carefully devised programme includes: Tools to clarify what matters most to you

Guided exercises to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives

Small group dialogues to reflect, share and learn from each other

Creative structure to explore ideas and start building toward them Over the two-day workshop, you’ll explore how to reframe the challenges in your life, helping you get "unstuck" and enabling you to move forward. You'll discover how to define your core values and how learning to align your time and energy with those values will improve your quality of life.

You'll have time to really think about what you want your life to look like, and you will build multiple visions of your future. All of this means that you can start to take meaningful steps toward change, with courage and clarity. What you'll walk away with You can't change your life in just two days. However, you can learn how to change your life in two days. Designing Your Life for Women will leave you with: A clearer sense of what brings meaning and energy into your life

Practical tools to manage personal and professional transitions

Renewed creative confidence and direction

The first steps toward a future of your design This is not a self-help quick fix; it’s a design process. One that starts in the workshop but continues in your daily life. You’ll pause, reflect, and reimagine what’s next. You'll gain new life design skills, real conversations, and a clear framework. Expect fresh clarity, renewed direction, and a community to support your next step, whether big or small.