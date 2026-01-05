Home
Jumping Amsterdam

Jumping Amsterdam

Jumping Amsterdam

-
RAI, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam
Various prices

International horse show Jumping Amsterdam presents the highest level of dressage and show jumping during four days of equestrian sports at RAI in Amsterdam!

Jumping Amsterdam

Jumping Amsterdam is the place to be for those who love horse shows and sports. It is an event full of astonishing performances, as well as exciting competitions.

Jumping Amsterdam full programme

Shows and competitions will take place both inside and outside the arena, and include freestyle dressage to music, traditional jumping sessions and children’s events. Keep browsing the Jumping Amsterdam website to get the most up-to-date information about the Jumping Amsterdam programme.

There will also be plenty of stalls selling various goods at the event, as well as club nights held at Café Bolle Jan near Leidseplein in the centre of the Dutch capital.

Get your tickets

Get your Jumping Amsterdam tickets online in advance. The ticket sales have already begun - get yours today and don't miss out on this great equestrian event!

