International horse show Jumping Amsterdam presents the highest level of dressage and show jumping during four days of equestrian sports at RAI in Amsterdam!

Jumping Amsterdam

Jumping Amsterdam is the place to be for those who love horse shows and sports. It is an event full of astonishing performances, as well as exciting competitions.

Jumping Amsterdam full programme

Shows and competitions will take place both inside and outside the arena, and include freestyle dressage to music, traditional jumping sessions and children’s events. Keep browsing the Jumping Amsterdam website to get the most up-to-date information about the Jumping Amsterdam programme.

There will also be plenty of stalls selling various goods at the event, as well as club nights held at Café Bolle Jan near Leidseplein in the centre of the Dutch capital.