City Talks Amsterdam: A City That Holds Us

Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on January 15 from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, which takes place in The Bookshop.

Let's talk about A City That Holds Us

In a world where systems often fail the very people they’re meant to support, we turn to the power of care that thrives in communities, friendships, kitchens, neighbourhoods and chosen families. This edition of City Talks explores how everyday acts of care become radical forces - shaping resilience, belonging, and the possibility of a city that truly holds us all.

Meet the guest speakers at the next edition of City Talks

Debra Barraud is a photographer and writer, and the founder of Humans of Amsterdam, a storytelling platform followed by over 800.000 people. Since 2012, she has been documenting lives on the streets of Amsterdam, sharing personal stories that reveal the social realities behind everyday life. Her work has also sparked concrete acts of care, with community-led fundraisers raising over €100.000 to help people rebuild, reunite with family, or get back on their feet.

Eva de Rooij is the initiator of Villa Buitenlust, a social enterprise hidden in the green of Amsterdam’s Westerpark that brings care, rest, and connection together under one roof. Created together with De Regenboog Groep, the villa offers respite stays for caregivers and people in vulnerable situations, alongside spaces for work, gatherings, and celebration.