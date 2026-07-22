Jazz in de Gracht (Jazz in the Canal) is a free jazz music event on the canals of The Hague, where boats loaded with musicians and instruments float on by, bringing you those festive, laid-back vibes of late summer.

Listen to live jazz on the water for free

This free event is centred around the canals and the quaysides of the city centre, with talented jazz musicians offering an exciting and vibrant ambience. They follow a route with multiple stops, combining beautiful scenery with a festive atmosphere.

Jazz artists pass by on flat-bottomed boats, creating swinging vibes all along the waterways. Residents of The Hague can listen from the street or through open windows. The quays are particularly popular, milling with listeners for three glorious days.

Where can you see and hear Jazz in de Gracht?

The main Jazz in de Gracht locations are Bierkade, Dunne Bierkade and Groenewegje in the heart of the city, with more jazz activities taking place at Hooikade and Veenkade.