Jazz in de Gracht
Jazz in de Gracht
Jazz in de Gracht (Jazz in the Canal) is a free jazz music event on the canals of The Hague, where boats loaded with musicians and instruments float on by, bringing you those festive, laid-back vibes of late summer.
Listen to live jazz on the water for free
This free event is centred around the canals and the quaysides of the city centre, with talented jazz musicians offering an exciting and vibrant ambience. They follow a route with multiple stops, combining beautiful scenery with a festive atmosphere.
Jazz artists pass by on flat-bottomed boats, creating swinging vibes all along the waterways. Residents of The Hague can listen from the street or through open windows. The quays are particularly popular, milling with listeners for three glorious days.
Where can you see and hear Jazz in de Gracht?
The main Jazz in de Gracht locations are Bierkade, Dunne Bierkade and Groenewegje in the heart of the city, with more jazz activities taking place at Hooikade and Veenkade.
The music begins at 4pm on the Bierkade, which will have various stages on the shore, as well as various food trucks with culinary treats. At the other locations, music begins at 6pm. Listen and watch with a drink in hand from various charming terraces and canal-side eateries.
Jazz, soul, funk and blues in The Hague
Jazz is the main focus of the festival programme, but there are many other styles performed too, like soul, funk and blues, and there are over 50 different acts in the lineup. Jazz in de Gracht is an exhilarating music event where you can become immersed in the sounds of jazz, blues, soul and funk.
Plan your visit to Jazz in de Gracht
The performance venues during Jazz in de Gracht are easy to reach by public transport, so plan your visit and jazz things up with some free live music! Let's hope the Dutch weather is reliable! Check out the Jazz in de Gracht website for more information.