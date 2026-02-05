Iván Fischer conducts the world-famous Concertgebouw Orchestra

Bookmark

The honorary guest conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra, Iván Fischer, is once again conducting a unique and festive programme on March 12-13, 2026. Get your tickets and don't miss out! Iván Fischer performs Dvorák, Smetana, Bernstein and the Beatles with the Concertgebouw Orchestra The concert has two faces, one featuring the American-Jewish artists Bernstein and Braunstein before the interval, and afterwards, the Bohemian composers Dvořák and Smetana, who'll bring you on a fascinating journey through their homeland. Leonard Bernstein’s sparkling dances from On the Town serve as a prelude to the Abbey Road Concerto, which features composer-violinist Guy Braunstein (former leader of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra) as soloist in his own work. Familiar melodies from the Beatles’ iconic album are interwoven with Braunstein’s own music. After the interval, Iván Fischer pairs excerpts from Smetana’s Má vlast (My Fatherland) with some of Dvořák’s Moravian Duets, sung by Mirella Hagen and Olivia Vermeulen. This melodious music paints a vivid, colourful picture of Bohemia in all its facets. Bohemian landscapes, scenes from the lives of Moravian peasant children, and a mythical battle are all depicted in the music, culminating in Smetana’s most famous river melody, Vltava.

Photo: Akos Stiller About the conductor Iván Fischer studied piano, violin, cello and composition in Budapest. He went on to Vienna to study orchestral conducting with Hans Swarowsky and was Nikolaus Harnoncourt’s assistant for two seasons. In 1983, Fischer founded the Budapest Festival Orchestra, which he still leads as chief conductor. He is active as a composer and as opera director for his Iván Fischer Opera Company. He is also the founder of several festivals, including the Vicenza Opera Festival. He was music director at Kent Opera, Opéra National de Lyon, Principal Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, and chief conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, which named him honorary conductor. Ever since 1987, Fischer has made guest appearances with the Concertgebouw Orchestra almost every year. In October 2020, the orchestra appointed him honorary guest conductor, effective from the 2021/22 season.

Concert programme Here is the concert programme: Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

Three Dance Episodes from On the Town The Beatles/Guy Braunstein: Abbey Road Concerto

Abbey Road Concerto Antonín Dvořák: Moravian Duets

Moravian Duets Bedrich Smetana: Vltava and other episodes from Má vlast (My Fatherland) Performers Here are the performers: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Iván Fischer , conductor

, conductor Mireille Hagen, Soprano About the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras. The orchestra is renowned for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss, and Anton Bruckner, as well as its long-standing concert traditions, including the St. Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.