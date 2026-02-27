Internationals Debate hosted by Greg Shapiro

Ahead of the Amsterdam municipal elections on March 18, internationals living in the city are invited to join the Internationals Debate on Monday, March 9. Register now!

Debate: How local politics impact life in the city​

During this evening, representatives from the five largest political parties in Amsterdam - D66, VVD, PvdA, GroenLinks and VOLT - will debate key topics that matter to internationals living in Amsterdam. Covering topics like housing, mobility and integration, the debate will focus on how local politics directly impact daily life in the city. ​

Expect a night full of interesting insights, a chance to get to know Amsterdam’s politicians better, and the opportunity to connect with other internationals who call the city home. ​

Whether you are politically engaged or simply curious about the future of Amsterdam, this event offers an accessible and engaging way to understand the choices ahead of the upcoming elections. ​