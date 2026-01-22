International Women’s Day Breda
Reserve your place at International Women’s Day Breda to take part in acknowledging the global achievements of women and the collective effort for gender equality. Get your tickets!
What is International Women’s Day?
International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call to action to accelerate gender equality. It is a movement powered by collective efforts everywhere, and Breda is proud to be part of it.
About International Women’s Day Breda
Breda Internationals is excited to return with their 6th annual International Women’s Day Breda, building on last year’s amazing edition that welcomed around 170 attendees. The event is organised by Breda Internationals, Aithra, Gemeente Breda, Els Borst Netwerk, VVAO, Soroptimist Club Breda and Kraftigt Grafische Vormgeving.
Watch the aftermovie from IWD Breda 2025, to get an impression of what to expect:
International Women’s Day 2026
This year’s theme, Give to Gain, invites us to reflect on how generosity and connection can strengthen not only individuals but entire communities. This event is about more than conversation – it is about creating space for diverse voices, sharing stories that inspire change, and building bridges between locals and internationals. When we give our time, our support, or our understanding, we gain something even greater: trust, friendship, and a stronger network.
Attend International Women’s Day Breda
Join Breda Internationals for an empowering afternoon filled with inspiration and real, meaningful connections. The event is open to everyone, including locals and internationals of all genders and backgrounds.
Get your tickets
Tickets are just 8 euros and include two free drinks. Limited tickets are available, so don’t wait! Get your ticket on the Breda Internationals website.
Follow Breda Internationals on social media for more information on the speakers and full programme!