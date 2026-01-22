Reserve your place at International Women’s Day Breda to take part in acknowledging the global achievements of women and the collective effort for gender equality. Get your tickets!

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call to action to accelerate gender equality. It is a movement powered by collective efforts everywhere, and Breda is proud to be part of it.

About International Women’s Day Breda

Breda Internationals is excited to return with their 6th annual International Women’s Day Breda, building on last year’s amazing edition that welcomed around 170 attendees. The event is organised by Breda Internationals, Aithra, Gemeente Breda, Els Borst Netwerk, VVAO, Soroptimist Club Breda and Kraftigt Grafische Vormgeving.

Watch the aftermovie from IWD Breda 2025, to get an impression of what to expect: