International Tech Drinks in Amsterdam

Back by popular demand: the International Tech Drinks at Capital C, strategically located at the Flower Market in central Amsterdam. IamExpat team members will be present at the event and are looking forward to meeting others from the Dutch startup community.

The International Tech Drinks are back!

The event gathers together internationals, founders, professionals and people working in and around the Dutch tech ecosystem. Expect an evening of useful conversations, new connections and great drinks.

Here's an overview of the event schedule:

Expert advice from 4pm

Drinks and connections from 5pm

Meet the experts for in-person advice

You are likely on the road to building something, growing something, and making it work. Along the way, you’ve realised that there’s more to figure out: cultural differences, funding, regulations, hiring, and figuring out how things actually get done here. That's where the International Tech Drinks can help! From 4pm to 5pm, drop in for the expert walk-in hour at Capital C.