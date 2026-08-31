International Tech Drinks in Amsterdam
International Tech Drinks in Amsterdam
Back by popular demand: the International Tech Drinks at Capital C, strategically located at the Flower Market in central Amsterdam. IamExpat team members will be present at the event and are looking forward to meeting others from the Dutch startup community.
The International Tech Drinks are back!
The event gathers together internationals, founders, professionals and people working in and around the Dutch tech ecosystem. Expect an evening of useful conversations, new connections and great drinks.
Here's an overview of the event schedule:
- Expert advice from 4pm
- Drinks and connections from 5pm
Meet the experts for in-person advice
You are likely on the road to building something, growing something, and making it work. Along the way, you’ve realised that there’s more to figure out: cultural differences, funding, regulations, hiring, and figuring out how things actually get done here. That's where the International Tech Drinks can help! From 4pm to 5pm, drop in for the expert walk-in hour at Capital C.
Representatives from the following organisations will be there to give insights and advice:
- Capital C
- Dutch Startup Association
- IamExpat
- IN Amsterdam
- StartupAmsterdam
You can get your questions answered on various topics, from practical things like startup visas and key events, to pointing you towards the people and places worth knowing. Meet representatives from Capital C, Dutch Startup Association, StartupAmsterdam, IamExpat and IN Amsterdam, ask your questions, and learn more about the services, support system and opportunities available to you.
From 5pm, you can mingle with others who’ve been there, those who are just getting started, locals who know the ecosystem and others who are looking to build connections. Whether you’re seeking practical advice, trying to understand the Dutch ecosystem, figuring out visas or relocation, or simply wondering where to start, come by and have a conversation with the people who can point you in the right direction.
Sign up for International Tech Drinks in Amsterdam
Prepare for good conversations, useful connections, and a drink in hand at the International Tech Drinks in Amsterdam. Get ready for expert advice from 4pm, and then drinks and connections from 5pm. IamExpat is looking forward to welcoming you there!