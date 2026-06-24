International Four Day Marches Nijmegen

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The International Four Day Marches is a renowned annual event that sees tens of thousands of people descending on Nijmegen and its surrounding area to walk together for four days. Let's hope the Dutch weather stays fine for the four days! International Four Day Walk in and around Nijmegen On July 21-24, 2026, the 108th edition of the Four Day Marches takes place. Avid walkers, athletes and everyday enthusiasts from all over the world and from all walks of life are set to embark on this four-day adventure together in the city of Nijmegen, its suburbs and its green surroundings. Image: 4Days Marches - Duncan de Vey After four consecutive days of walking, the event culminates in the arrival on the Via Gladiola, where the walkers receive their royally approved medals. The walkers are also presented with gladiolus flowers, which have been a symbol of victory since Roman times and were strongly associated with gladiators, hence their similar names.

The scenic routes of the Four Day Marches Each year, an impressive number of people participate in the Four Day Marches - typically more than 40.000 walkers each year! The distances involved are 30km, 40km and 50km, depending on the participants’ eligibility and fitness levels. There is a different route each day, complete with its own specially designated map, from the vicinities of Nijmegen city to the landscapes of the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, Brabant and Limburg. The days are each named after the biggest town visited during the walk of each particular day: the first day is known as "the day of Elst", the second is "the day of Wijchen", the third is known as "the day of Groesbeek", and the final and fourth day is named "the day of Cuijk". Transport and accommodation Additional buses and trains operate during the event, so participants are advised to arrive via public transport rather than by car.