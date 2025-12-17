Be one of the many enthusiastic spectators and admirers of special classic cars at InterClassics Maastricht! This vintage car show is the largest of its kind in all of Benelux, with 300 visitors, 35.000 visitors and a vast exhibition space of 35.0000 square metres.

Classic car fair

The annual classic car fair, InterClassics, is the biggest, not just in the Netherlands, but in all of Benelux. Over 300 exhibitors showcase their vehicles every year at this stylish event in Maastricht. Check out rare cars, place a bid at the auction, buy new or used parts and behold the exciting demonstrations.

A large number of car clubs will be participating. Luxury stalls at the Topmobiel section will show exclusive automobiles and the associated lifestyles, paying attention to each individual vehicle presented. The Octane InterClassics Maastricht Awards are also taking place.

Special theme: Dutch Grand Prix Classics

Next year at InterClassics, special attention is being given to the Dutch Grand Prix classics, exploring epic designs of F1 legends. Car enthusiasts can indulge their car passions with the special exhibition, with both the automobiles themselves and old photographs of historic moments of the cars in action.