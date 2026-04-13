Integral Meditation: Your key to a stress-free life

Bookmark

In a world that is constantly pulling you in a million directions, learning to quiet and calm your mind is a necessity. In fact, it might be one of the most essential life skills that you can master. That skill has a name, which is very much overused, but rarely correctly used or understood. That name is meditation. An introduction to Integral Meditation Meditation is a technique of calming the mind to experience a still and serene state of consciousness, and it has the potential to bring life-transformative benefits to the practitioner. But here’s the catch: those benefits will occur only if you meditate the right way. Introducing Integral Meditation (IM): your personalised practice of silent meditation, designed to help you transform your life - creatively, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Whether you're trying to advance your career, deepen your relationships, or simply find peace in the chaos around you, IM can be that strong anchor to support you achieve all of that and more.

Why should you consider Integral Meditation? You should consider learning more about Intergral Meditation because it works! If you’re serious about: Reducing your stress levels (and who isn’t these days?),

Enhancing your mental clarity,

Elevating your overall well-being,

Supercharging your creativity,

And, finally, unlocking higher states of consciousness… …then this practice can change your life. It is not like the generic, fluffy "guided meditations", with visualisations, mantras or breathwork that you might have tried before. The vast majority of such techniques are based on focusing your mind on something, which defies the very purpose of meditation. IM cuts straight to the core and calms your mind by using a special, individualised technique. And this autumn, for the first time ever, both expats and locals alike in the Netherlands get a front-row seat to experience it! An unmissable opportunity to change your life Well Awake, a holistic organisation blending yoga, coaching, and mindfulness, is bringing Adrian Kezele, the founder of Integral Meditation, to Rotterdam for an exclusive, 2-day live course for the weekend of November 16-17, 2024, as well as a free taster webinar on October 16.

Who is Adrian Kezele? Adrian Kezele is one of the most prolific spiritual teachers of our time, with more than 50 books and decades of teaching experience across southeast Europe to his name. If you want to learn meditation from someone who truly lives and breathes it, and who has already mentored over 20.000 people, this is the event for you. Here is what Adrian has to say about the IM course, following an introduction by Mona, the founder of Well Awake: About the Integral Meditation course The course will take place at Vergaderlocatie The Happy Flow, a serene and welcoming space in the heart of Rotterdam, and will be conducted in English. Over the course of two days, you’ll be guided through the profound yet very easy and practical technique that makes Integral Meditation so different to everything you’ve tried before. Times for the Integral Meditiation course Saturday, November 16: 9.30am-2pm

Sunday, November 17: 9.30am-4pm Ready to dive in? Secure your spot now for the November course to avoid missing out. Spaces are limited, and this event is expected to sell out.