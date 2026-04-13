Innenschau [Revisited] by Jakop Ahlbom

The much-awarded performance Innenschau by Jakop Ahlbom is back to stun audiences around the Netherlands! From April 5 until April 7 it will be performed at the Meervart Theatre in Amsterdam.

Film noir style

Innenschau (meaning introspection) is a titillating performance that makes use of creative mastermind Jakop Ahlbom’s intriguing formula: using movement, imagery and stage tricks to tell a wordless story.

Ever-inspired by cinema, Jakop Ahlbom bases the vibe and style of this production on film noir. Detectives, mysterious apparitions, mistresses and missing spouses are constantly shifting roles and delving into an ever-deepening world of sex, secrets and suspicion.

Fear of the abyss

Moving to live music by Alamo Race Track, the characters confront their fear of the abyss at the recesses of the soul, driving fantasies, feeding hidden desires and ultimately making people lose themselves.