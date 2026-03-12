Information day for buyers and investors in real estate in Dubai and the Netherlands

Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, grow your investment portfolio, or explore international opportunities, this event brings together everything you need to take your next step with confidence.

Join Dutch Real Estate Company and MV Works for an in-person afternoon of tailored advice, real market insights, and one-on-one conversations with industry professionals. From securing a mortgage in the Netherlands to exploring high-return investment opportunities in Dubai, we’re here to help you navigate every aspect of the journey.

Location: nHow Hotel, Amsterdam RAI

Date: Saturday, 24 May

Saturday, 24 May Time: 11am-3pm

11am-3pm Tickets: Free - reserve now!

Whether you're buying, investing, or simply curious about your options, this is your chance to connect, ask questions, and move forward with clarity.

What to expect

Buying and selling in the Netherlands: Clients will be guided through the full purchase or sales process, from market insights and valuations to viewings and notarial services.

Mortgage and financial advice: Together with MVWorks, you will get to understand your financing options clearly. Whether you're a first-time buyer or refinancing a property, MV Works offers tailored mortgage, insurance, and wealth solutions that match your long-term goals.

Investing in Dubai: Looking for international opportunities with strong ROI potential? This event can connect you with exclusive new developments, from waterfront residences to high-rise investment units. Support is available at every stage of the process, including legal coordination, financing, and after-sales support.

Who are the experts?

Dutch Real Estate Company

The Dutch Real Estate Company will provide you with information and advice on buying, selling, and investing in real estate in the Netherlands and Dubai. Learn about the latest market trends and how to make informed decisions in the real estate landscape.