Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Information day for buyers and investors in real estate in Dubai and the Netherlands

Information day for buyers and investors in real estate in Dubai and the Netherlands

Information day for buyers and investors in real estate in Dubai and the Netherlands

-
Hotel nhow Amsterdam RAI, 2b Europaboulevard, 1078 RV, Amsterdam
Free - registration required
Reserve your spot for free

Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, grow your investment portfolio, or explore international opportunities, this event brings together everything you need to take your next step with confidence.

Join Dutch Real Estate Company and MV Works for an in-person afternoon of tailored advice, real market insights, and one-on-one conversations with industry professionals. From securing a mortgage in the Netherlands to exploring high-return investment opportunities in Dubai, we’re here to help you navigate every aspect of the journey.

  • Location: nHow Hotel, Amsterdam RAI
  • Date: Saturday, 24 May
  • Time: 11am-3pm
  • Tickets: Free - reserve now!

Whether you're buying, investing, or simply curious about your options, this is your chance to connect, ask questions, and move forward with clarity.

What to expect

  • Buying and selling in the Netherlands: Clients will be guided through the full purchase or sales process, from market insights and valuations to viewings and notarial services. 
  • Mortgage and financial advice: Together with MVWorks, you will get to understand your financing options clearly. Whether you're a first-time buyer or refinancing a property, MV Works offers tailored mortgage, insurance, and wealth solutions that match your long-term goals.
  • Investing in Dubai: Looking for international opportunities with strong ROI potential? This event can connect you with exclusive new developments, from waterfront residences to high-rise investment units. Support is available at every stage of the process, including legal coordination, financing, and after-sales support.

Who are the experts?

Dutch Real Estate Company

The Dutch Real Estate Company will provide you with information and advice on buying, selling, and investing in real estate in the Netherlands and Dubai. Learn about the latest market trends and how to make informed decisions in the real estate landscape.

MV Works

MV Works are independent financial advisors that specialise in mortgages, insurance and wealth management for internationals. Discover personalised financial solutions that align with your unique needs.​

Reserve your spot today

Join this free event on May 24 at 11am to find out how to make the most of your money. Entrance is free, but space is limited, so make sure to get your tickets now.

Reserve your spot for free
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

A Fine Mess - A Knock-Out Action Comedy at DeLaMar
-
DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL
Stabat Mater in Concert
-
Various venues
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.