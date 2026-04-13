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The India Dance Festival is coming up! With a programme that celebrates the richness of Indian dance and culture, the festival is back at Korzo in The Hague as well as online, after two years of pandemic-related postponement. From May 19 to 29 it’s all happening: international artists, fresh talent, new productions, community activities, talks and workshops for all levels of dance lovers, taught by some of the best dancers out there. India Dance Festival is packed with inspiring activities. Exclusive performances in The Hague Some of the programmes exclusively feature international artists live on stage in The Hague. This is the case for the opening night with Aakash Odedra from the UK. Also present are Surupa Sen, Kirti Ramgopal and the artist-in-residence of the festival, Bhavana Reddy.

Programme for the online audience Unable to attend the festival in The Hague but don't want to miss out? Then the online version is perfect for you! The free Meet the Icons programme shines a light on four unforgettable artists who are of significant importance in the Indian dance world. In the New Horizons programme, dance makers from India and the Netherlands present their new, groundbreaking productions. Workshops at India Dance Festival There are many workshops you can follow both online and in-person in Korzo, taught by distinguished teachers such as Kalpana Raghuraman who’s giving a Bharatanatyam Masterclass workshop during the festival. Want it all? Get the All-Access Pass Can’t choose and want to see it all? Get the All-Access Pass which grants you access to all performances in The Hague and online, now available for 70 euros. Please note, however, that the All-Access Pass is not valid for workshops. Indian culture at the Korzo theatre This extraordinary dance festival at the Korzo theatre is one of the most important European happenings in Indian dance, due to the great interest it receives from both artists, press and visitors, as well as the diverse and unique selection of dance styles. Top performances are accompanied by insightful talks and workshops.