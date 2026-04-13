Sign up for the free seminar, Tulips, Cheese, Windmills & Me, which explores Dutch culture and customs, introduces facets of the Dutch language and what to consider when learning it, and gives the opportunity to meet other internationals.

Get to know Dutch culture

One of the most fascinating parts of settling into a new country is getting to know the local culture - think unspoken social rules that seem obvious to those who live there, but baffling to those who have just arrived. The seminar introduces newcomers to Dutch social life.

There will be two presentations:

ACCESS provides a highlight of five key topics that are essential for internationals to know, with a focus on social and cultural matters.

provides a highlight of five key topics that are essential for internationals to know, with a focus on social and cultural matters. Koentact Language School offers a presentation about five important cultural aspects related to learning the Dutch language.

Everyday scenarios in the Netherlands

When the presentations are finished, you can expect a panel discussion that will dive into more topics about Dutch culture and customs. Participants can ask questions during the session, or they can even submit questions beforehand. The panel discussion delves into real-life scenarios and questions. Things like how to introduce yourself to your new neighbours, what to expect if you’re invited to a birthday party, and other situations and cultural nuances.