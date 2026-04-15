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IamExpat Webinar: Screenagers Unplugged

IamExpat Webinar: Screenagers Unplugged

IamExpat Webinar: Screenagers Unplugged

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Parenting in the digital age isn’t easy. From endless scrolling and sleep disruption to online pressure and shrinking attention spans, today’s children are growing up in a world that never switches off.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Mr Paul Staveley, IB English teacher, Leader of Wellbeing at NAISR. The webinar is scheduled for May 5 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)

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Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: May 5, 2026
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: Screenagers Unplugged
  • Presenter: Mr Paul Staveley, IB English teacher, Leader of Wellbeing at NAISR
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup 

Iamexpat Webinar Screenagers

Discover strategies to set boundaries, without daily battles over devices

Join Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) for a powerful and practical parenting session exploring how screens shape children’s brains, behaviour and wellbeing. Discover evidence-based strategies to set healthy boundaries, rebuild focus, and strengthen family connection - without daily battles over devices.

This free event is part of NAISR’s Parent Education Series, bringing leading wellbeing expertise to families across the Netherlands.

The session will be led by Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR (Master’s in Psychology and Mental Health), who will share practical tools you can use immediately at home.

About the presenter

Mr Paul Staveley is a respected and popular IB English teacher known for his no-nonsense approach, sharp wit, and natural ability to connect with both students and staff. A talented singer and musician, he brings creativity and warmth to the NAISR community.

As the leader of Wellbeing at NAISR, he understands the challenges teenagers face in the digital age and provides thoughtful guidance with wisdom and compassion. With a Master’s degree in Psychology & Mental Health, he offers individualised support, always with a smile. His dedication makes a lasting impact, and we truly appreciate his contributions.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on May 5. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup.

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

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