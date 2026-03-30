IamExpat Webinar: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract
IamExpat Webinar: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract
Are you aware of what's included in your Dutch employment contract? Employment can vary greatly per country in terms of details such as notice period, probationary period, sick leave, non-compete clauses and more. If you're an employee or a jobseeker in the Netherlands, this webinar on Dutch employment contracts is bound to be valuable.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by GMW Lawyers on April 15 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).
Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar
- Date: April 15, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract
- Presenters: GMW Lawyers
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
Learn the key elements that govern employment relationships in the Netherlands
Working in the Netherlands can be very different from working in your home country. Do you know what rights you have under a Dutch employment contract? Not sure? In this webinar, employment law experts Seliz Demirci and Roos van Zaltbommel, both lawyers at GMW lawyers in The Hague, will explain everything to you. So you can take the next step in your Dutch career with full confidence.
Don't miss this opportunity to increase your understanding of Dutch labour law and equip you with the knowledge to navigate employment contracts effectively.
GMW Lawyers is an innovative law firm located in The Hague. They specialise in company law, employment law, family law, property law, liability law and art law. They are known for their dedicated, committed and no-nonsense approach.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 7pm on April 15. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup to join the conversation.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.