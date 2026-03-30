IamExpat Webinar: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract

Are you aware of what's included in your Dutch employment contract? Employment can vary greatly per country in terms of details such as notice period, probationary period, sick leave, non-compete clauses and more. If you're an employee or a jobseeker in the Netherlands, this webinar on Dutch employment contracts is bound to be valuable.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by GMW Lawyers on April 15 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).

Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar

Date: April 15, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract

Presenters: GMW Lawyers

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Learn the key elements that govern employment relationships in the Netherlands

Working in the Netherlands can be very different from working in your home country. Do you know what rights you have under a Dutch employment contract? Not sure? In this webinar, employment law experts Seliz Demirci and Roos van Zaltbommel, both lawyers at GMW lawyers in The Hague, will explain everything to you. So you can take the next step in your Dutch career with full confidence.

Don't miss this opportunity to increase your understanding of Dutch labour law and equip you with the knowledge to navigate employment contracts effectively.