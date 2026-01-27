Did you ever think about what would happen if you died in the Netherlands? Were you aware that if you die while resident in the Netherlands, your entire estate would be subject to Dutch inheritance tax? Find out more about how to be prepared for the unthinkable by taking part in the Dutch Wills and Testaments free presentation in English.

This is one of the various parenting presentations offered by Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam. They believe that parental education is important for raising happy children and building strong families and communities.

Attend the Dutch Wills and Testaments free presentation in English

Death and taxes are people's least favourite conversation topics and yet, we also know that it’s essential to take care of those we leave behind. If you want your assets and your loved ones protected when you can no longer do anything about it, you will need an estate plan.

Without one, your heirs could face big tax burdens and the courts could designate how your assets are divided - including who gets to raise your children. Register now for the one-hour presentation free via Zoom.