Dutch Wills and Testaments - free presentation in English
Did you ever think about what would happen if you died in the Netherlands? Were you aware that if you die while resident in the Netherlands, your entire estate would be subject to Dutch inheritance tax? Find out more about how to be prepared for the unthinkable by taking part in the Dutch Wills and Testaments free presentation in English.
This is one of the various parenting presentations offered by Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam. They believe that parental education is important for raising happy children and building strong families and communities.
Death and taxes are people's least favourite conversation topics and yet, we also know that it’s essential to take care of those we leave behind. If you want your assets and your loved ones protected when you can no longer do anything about it, you will need an estate plan.
Without one, your heirs could face big tax burdens and the courts could designate how your assets are divided - including who gets to raise your children. Register now for the one-hour presentation free via Zoom.
Every parent should have a will to avoid legal or tax-related problems, should the un-thinkable happen. Married or living together, if you die while resident in the Netherlands, your entire estate will be subject to Dutch inheritance tax and the courts will want a legally appointed guardian to take custody of your children. This online presentation will give parents need-to-know information to get it done and gain peace of mind.
- When: January 20, 2025
- Where: Online (video presentation via Teams)
- How much: Free (registration required)
- Presented by: Peter Kooijman (Notary)
- Find out more about the presentation on the NAISR website
Sign up for the free Dutch Wills and Testaments presentation in English on the Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam website or send an email to soul.robertson@naisr.nl.