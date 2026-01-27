IamExpat Webinar: Relocating to the City or Country That Fits You Best

Are you thinking of relocating but overwhelmed by contradictory advice and generic "best places to live" rankings? Whether you're looking for a fresh start, hoping to grow your career in a bustling new city or eager to experience a new culture, this free relocation webinar is designed for anyone seeking a structured, data-driven approach to chosing the right city and country for you.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Vasily Yurenkov from Greener Relocation on June 10 at 7pm.

Date: June 10, 2025

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: Relocating to the City or Country That Fits You Best

Presenters: Vasily Yurenkov from Greener Relocation

Join Vasily Yurenkov, founder of Greener Relocation and former International Economics lecturer, as he reveals a strategic framework for selecting your ideal location based on your personal values, career goals, and lifestyle preferences. You’ll discover the most important factors to consider when relocating, including your personal preferences, career opportunities, safety and security, family friendliness, and more. This webinar will also explain how you can get started and outline some practical steps for your relocation journey.

