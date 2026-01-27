IamExpat Webinar: Relocating to the City or Country That Fits You Best
IamExpat Webinar: Relocating to the City or Country That Fits You Best
Are you thinking of relocating but overwhelmed by contradictory advice and generic "best places to live" rankings? Whether you're looking for a fresh start, hoping to grow your career in a bustling new city or eager to experience a new culture, this free relocation webinar is designed for anyone seeking a structured, data-driven approach to chosing the right city and country for you.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Vasily Yurenkov from Greener Relocation on June 10 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).
Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar
- Date: June 10, 2025
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: Relocating to the City or Country That Fits You Best
- Presenters: Vasily Yurenkov from Greener Relocation
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Facebook and Meetup
Make relocating to the city of your dreams a reality
Join Vasily Yurenkov, founder of Greener Relocation and former International Economics lecturer, as he reveals a strategic framework for selecting your ideal location based on your personal values, career goals, and lifestyle preferences. You’ll discover the most important factors to consider when relocating, including your personal preferences, career opportunities, safety and security, family friendliness, and more. This webinar will also explain how you can get started and outline some practical steps for your relocation journey.
Sign up for this webinar to learn more about:
- Why popular relocation destinations might be wrong for your specific situation.
- How to develop personal criteria that matter for your relocation success.
- What visa options may be on the table other that work, nomad, and investment visas.
- Which widely discussed factors are less important in choosing your destination, and which are being often overlooked.
- A systematic approach to comparing locations beyond subjective impressions: what can be measured, where do you get the data.
- Practical steps to create your personalized relocation strategy.
This webinar isn't about promoting specific destinations or quick solutions. Instead, you'll learn how to apply strategic thinking and data analysis to make an informed decision that aligns with your long-term goals.
Who can benefit from this webinar:
- Tech and corporate professionals considering multiple offers.
- Families prioritizing education and safety.
- Retirees looking for the right mix of calm and excitement.
- Fresh graduates looking beyond mere career opportunities.
- Anyone who is simply feeling stuck and seeking better opportunities.
- Expats and nomads looking for a place to settle down, get a passport, set up home.
Start the next chapter in your dream city by attending this free webinar! All attendees will receive a link to a detailed guide covering the methodology.
Greener Relocation is a data-driven service helping its clients choose cities and countries that best fit their lifestyle, career, and values. This webinar includes Q&A time where Vasily will address your specific relocation questions and concerns.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 7pm on June 10. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup to join the conversation.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.