IamExpat Webinar: Relocate From The US To The Netherlands With The DAFT Visa

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 7pm

Title: Relocate From The US To The Netherlands With The DAFT Visa

Presenter: Wesley de Robles, Founder and CEO of Immigration Services The Netherlands (INLS), and Linta Bhatti

The Dutch American Friendship Treaty (DAFT)

Have you ever heard of the Dutch American Friendship Treaty (DAFT) Visa? If you haven't yet, then you're missing out! The DAFT visa allows U.S. entrepreneurs to live and work in the Netherlands by starting a company. So, if you're an American business owner interested in relocating to the Netherlands, this is the perfect webinar for you.



Start your adventure in the Netherlands this year by attending this free education webinar on January 22 at 7pm! Your hosts, Wesley and Linta of INLS will teach you everything you need to know about starting your new life in the Netherlands! From which visa to apply for, the benefits of the 30% ruling, moving to the Netherlands, finding a house, opening a bank account, and even securing childcare for your kids, this webinar will guide you through the whole relocation process from start to finish.



Best of all, webinar attendees can take advantage of an exclusive offer: a 15-minute free consultation with one of INLS's experts! Don’t miss this chance to gain valuable insights and support for your relocation journey!



Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:

Visa options for Americans relocating to the Netherlands

Detailed insights into the DAFT Visa application process

Practical steps for finding housing and making appointments at municipalities

The process of opening a personal bank account and securing health insurance

Options for daycare or schooling for children

And more!

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you the day after the live webinar.



Immigration Services the Netherlands (INLS) is a well-established immigration law and relocation firm in the Netherlands. Their mission is to deliver personalised legal expertise to guide you along your immigration journey every step of the way.