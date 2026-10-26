IamExpat Webinar: I Moved. I Adapted. I Changed. Now What?

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Have you been living in the Netherlands for a while, but realised you are not quite the same person who moved here? Why you don't feel like yourself anymore, and how to befriend who you've become Maybe you have become less confident, more withdrawn or your priorities have changed. Your life may look good on the outside, but something still doesn't feel quite right. If so, this free webinar is for you. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Mena Eissa, counsellor and founder of Rebalanced me with Mena. The webinar is scheduled for November 18 at 7pm. Register now (free).

Sign up for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat Webinar Date: November 18, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: I Moved. I Adapted. I Changed. Now What?

Presenter: Mena Eissa, counsellor and founder of Rebalanced me with Mena

Register now (free) How to understand the person you've become after moving to the Netherlands Moving abroad changes more than where you live; you have to adapt to a new culture, a different way of doing things and a life that may look very different from the one you left behind. And while you are busy adapting and building a new life, you may change too. Sometimes you only notice this later. You realise you are not quite the person who moved here, but you are not sure who you've become or what you want next. What to expect at the webinar In this interactive webinar taking place on November 18 at 7pm, Mena Eissa will explore this quieter side of life abroad. Together, you will look at what may have changed, what you miss about who you used to be, what you have gained along the way and why going back to your old self may not be the answer. Sign up for this webinar to explore: Why you may not feel like yourself anymore, even when your life is going well

Why you can feel caught between who you were and who you have become

What you may want to keep, reclaim, change or let go of

How to understand and befriend the person you have become

You won't leave with a plan to become your old self again. You will leave with a clearer, kinder relationship with who you are now. About the presenter This webinar will be hosted by Mena Eissa, founder of Rebalanced me with Mena, an online counselling and coaching practice supporting expats and international professionals through change, uncertainty and life transitions. If you would like to hear from Mena about the support she offers, you can tick the box "I would like to receive information from the presenting company". Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the BigMarker website to sign up there.