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Stop living on autopilot and start designing a life you actually love. Do you ever feel stuck in your life or career, wanting more meaning, growth, or balance, but unsure how to make a change without risking stability? Based on the wildly popular Stanford University methodology, Designing Your Life now comes to you live online: three Saturday afternoons to pause, reflect on the shape of your life so far, and design what’s next, from wherever you are. Claim Your Spot & Start Designing Your Future Who it’s for For professionals and founders in a moment of transition who have built, achieved, and given a lot, but know there’s more to life than simply keeping going. Maybe you’re no longer energised by your work, you’re craving more meaning, or you’re simply tired of living on autopilot. You don’t need to know what you want yet. That’s what we’ll explore together. What you will walk away with By the end of the workshop, you can expect: A crystal-clear vision of what truly matters to you—and the courage to pursue it

of what truly matters to you—and the courage to pursue it Practical tools to design next steps without pressure or the need for perfection

to design next steps without pressure or the need for perfection Increased confidence navigating uncertainty, choice, and career transitions

navigating uncertainty, choice, and career transitions A powerful sense of alignment between who you are and how you live your daily life

between who you are and how you live your daily life An actionable, personalized roadmap you can start implementing on day one

What to expect You'll be guided through a clear, hands-on process based on the Designing Your Life methodology, which is a blend of design thinking, reflection, and communal discussions. The programme includes: Tools to clarify what matters most to you

Guided exercises to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives

Small group dialogues to reflect, share, and learn from each other

Creative structure to explore ideas and start building toward them Over the course of the workshop, you’ll explore how to reframe the challenges in your life, helping you get "unstuck" and enabling you to move forward. You'll discover how to define your core values and how learning to align your time and energy with those values will improve your quality of life. You'll have time to really think about what you want your life to look like, and you will build multiple visions of your future. All of this means that you can start to take meaningful steps toward change, with courage and clarity. Your journey in three sessions Session 1 · 21 Nov – Where you are now: design thinking, stories and beliefs, your Workview, balance and energy.

– Where you are now: design thinking, stories and beliefs, your Workview, balance and energy. Session 2 · 28 Nov – Widen your options: your zone of genius, framing problems, ideation, getting unstuck.

– Widen your options: your zone of genius, framing problems, ideation, getting unstuck. Session 3 · 5 Dec – Design your next step: Odyssey plans, choosing with discernment, prototyping, action plans. In between: a short self-study exercise before each session, at your own pace.

A proven method, trusted worldwide Designing Your Life was created at Stanford University by professors Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. It quickly became Stanford’s most popular elective and has since been adopted by institutions such as Harvard University, MIT, and Yale University. The method has helped thousands of people worldwide design lives that feel more meaningful, intentional, and fulfilling. Testimonials for Designing Your Life workshops "A game-changer for both personal and professional growth."

"Empowering and practical - this workshop exceeded my expectations."

"The collaborative environment was invaluable in redefining my career path."

“Thought-provoking, practical, and truly actionable."

“Exactly what I needed to move forward, reflection, and inspiring group exchange.” Read more testimonials and learn from past participants! Led by Adis Sophie Adis Sophie is the founder of Beyond Boundaries Consulting and the official partner of Designing Your Life in the Netherlands. Based in Amsterdam and a mother of two, she brings an international and human-centered perspective to her work. Drawing on 17 years of corporate experience in sales, marketing, innovation, and sustainability, she understands what it means to navigate growth, transitions, and reinvention, especially in an expat context. Through her workshops, retreats, and corporate programs, she creates structured, warm spaces where people can reflect, realign, and move forward with clarity, intention, and energy. What’s included Three live 4-hour sessions

Workbook and all exercises

Free intake conversation

Certificate of completion

WhatsApp community with your cohort Tickets Individual Pass €890 excl. VAT (€1,077 incl. 21% VAT)

Business Pass €990 excl. VAT, invoiced to your company To ensure an intimate, highly interactive experience, this cohort is strictly limited to 10 participants. Secure your spot before it fills up!