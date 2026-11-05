Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

Iamexpat Webinar Work 2026

IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

-
Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Are you an expat looking to buy a home in the Netherlands but unsure how the process actually works? From your first property viewing to picking up the keys, this webinar breaks down every step so you know exactly what to expect and what to watch out for.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Tom Gulje from @WORK Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm. Register now (free).

Register for the webinar for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Work Real Estate Webinar 2026

Feel more informed and empowered when purchasing a Dutch property

Join Tom from @Work Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm for a practical, no-nonsense walkthrough of the Dutch home-buying process. As an experienced real estate agent who works daily with expat buyers in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, Tom will take you through the full journey and answer your questions along the way.

What to expect at the property webinar

Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:

  • Viewing properties and what to look for
  • Bidding strategy in a competitive market: when and how to overbid
  • Technical inspections and why they matter
  • The notary process and finalising your purchase

Register now to save your spot and take the first step toward making the Netherlands your new home! 

Tom Gulje from @Work Real Estate will host this workshop. @Work Real Estate is a modern real estate agency that understands the modern wants and needs of its expat clients. 

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free), confirm your attendance on Meetup and join a few minutes before 7pm on December 2. No downloads or software installations needed! 

Replay available 

If you cannot join the live session, a replay link will be sent to you automatically after the webinar once you register.

Sign up for free!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IamExpat Webinar: I Moved. I Adapted. I Changed. Now What?IamExpat Webinar: I Moved. I Adapted. I Changed. Now What?
Online
IamExpat Webinar: Getting Your US Expat Finances in OrderIamExpat Webinar: Getting Your US Expat Finances in Order
Online
Designing Your Life Online: Three live Saturday sessionsDesigning Your Life Online: Three live Saturday sessions
-
Online
EYRA: 75 minutes of music and light in an Amsterdam churchEYRA: 75 minutes of music and light in an Amsterdam church
-
Keizersgrachtkerk, Keizersgracht 566, 1017 EM
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.