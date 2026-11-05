IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
Are you an expat looking to buy a home in the Netherlands but unsure how the process actually works? From your first property viewing to picking up the keys, this webinar breaks down every step so you know exactly what to expect and what to watch out for.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Tom Gulje from @WORK Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm. Register now (free).
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: December 2, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
- Presenters: Tom Gulje from @WORK Real Estate
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
Feel more informed and empowered when purchasing a Dutch property
Join Tom from @Work Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm for a practical, no-nonsense walkthrough of the Dutch home-buying process. As an experienced real estate agent who works daily with expat buyers in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, Tom will take you through the full journey and answer your questions along the way.
What to expect at the property webinar
Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:
- Viewing properties and what to look for
- Bidding strategy in a competitive market: when and how to overbid
- Technical inspections and why they matter
- The notary process and finalising your purchase
Register now to save your spot and take the first step toward making the Netherlands your new home!
Tom Gulje from @Work Real Estate will host this workshop. @Work Real Estate is a modern real estate agency that understands the modern wants and needs of its expat clients.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free), confirm your attendance on Meetup and join a few minutes before 7pm on December 2. No downloads or software installations needed!
Replay available
If you cannot join the live session, a replay link will be sent to you automatically after the webinar once you register.