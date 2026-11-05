IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

Are you an expat looking to buy a home in the Netherlands but unsure how the process actually works? From your first property viewing to picking up the keys, this webinar breaks down every step so you know exactly what to expect and what to watch out for.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Tom Gulje from @WORK Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm. Register now (free).

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Date: December 2, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

Presenters: Tom Gulje from @WORK Real Estate

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Feel more informed and empowered when purchasing a Dutch property

Join Tom from @Work Real Estate on December 2 at 7pm for a practical, no-nonsense walkthrough of the Dutch home-buying process. As an experienced real estate agent who works daily with expat buyers in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, Tom will take you through the full journey and answer your questions along the way.