IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

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Thinking about buying a home in the Netherlands, but not sure where to start? From your first viewing to receiving the keys, this webinar walks you through every step of the Dutch home buying process so you can move forward with confidence. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @WORK Real Estate on May 26 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!) Register for the webinar for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar! Date: May 26, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained

Presenters: Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @WORK Real Estate

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup Feel informed and empowered when purchasing a Dutch property Are you an expat looking to buy a home in the Netherlands but not sure how the process actually works? From your first property viewing to picking up the keys, this webinar breaks down every step so you know exactly what to expect and what to watch out for.

Join Tom and Hugo of @Work Real Estate on May 26 at 7pm for a practical, no-nonsense walkthrough of the Dutch home-buying process. As experienced real estate agents working daily with expat buyers in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, Tom and Hugo will take you through the full journey and answer your questions along the way. What to expect at the property webinar Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about: Viewing properties and what to look for

Bidding strategy in a competitive market: when and how to overbid

Technical inspections and why they matter

The notary process and finalising your purchase Register now to save your spot and take the first step toward making Holland your new home! Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @Work Real Estate will host this workshop. @Work Real Estate is a modern real estate agency that understands the modern wants and needs of its expat clients.

Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.