IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
IamExpat Webinar: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
Thinking about buying a home in the Netherlands, but not sure where to start? From your first viewing to receiving the keys, this webinar walks you through every step of the Dutch home buying process so you can move forward with confidence.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @WORK Real Estate on May 26 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: May 26, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: From Viewing to Keys, Dutch Home Buying Explained
- Presenters: Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @WORK Real Estate
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
Feel informed and empowered when purchasing a Dutch property
Are you an expat looking to buy a home in the Netherlands but not sure how the process actually works? From your first property viewing to picking up the keys, this webinar breaks down every step so you know exactly what to expect and what to watch out for.
Join Tom and Hugo of @Work Real Estate on May 26 at 7pm for a practical, no-nonsense walkthrough of the Dutch home-buying process. As experienced real estate agents working daily with expat buyers in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, Tom and Hugo will take you through the full journey and answer your questions along the way.
What to expect at the property webinar
Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:
- Viewing properties and what to look for
- Bidding strategy in a competitive market: when and how to overbid
- Technical inspections and why they matter
- The notary process and finalising your purchase
Register now to save your spot and take the first step toward making Holland your new home!
Tom Gulje and Hugo Voets of @Work Real Estate will host this workshop. @Work Real Estate is a modern real estate agency that understands the modern wants and needs of its expat clients.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: just register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on May 26. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup if you follow IamExpat there.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.