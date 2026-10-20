Free Webinar: Career & Life Design, the Stanford Way
Free Webinar: Career & Life Design, the Stanford Way
You’re ready for more. Here’s where you start.
Standing at a career crossroads? Maybe a role is ending, or you sense the next ten years should look and feel different from the last. In this free, live 60-minute webinar, Adis Sophie introduces Designing Your Life, the proven method developed at Stanford University and taught at Harvard and Yale.
What we’ll cover
- Why we don’t move forward (25 min): Discover the inner barriers that keep capable people stuck, and learn why clarity comes from action, not the other way around.
- What Designing Your Life is (25 min): Explore the method, its key mindset shifts, and get a small-group taste of the work.
- Live Q&A (10+ min): Get your questions answered. No sales pitches, just practical insights.
Who it’s for
International professionals and founders who are ready to rethink their career and life trajectory. You don’t need a five-year plan, just one open question.
Good to know
Live on Zoom (English). Please note that this session will not be recorded, so be sure to join us live to get the full experience.
Led by Adis Sophie
Adis Sophie is the founder of Beyond Boundaries Consulting and the official partner of Designing Your Life in the Netherlands. Based in Amsterdam, she brings an international and human-centered perspective to her work. Drawing on 17 years of corporate experience in sales, marketing, innovation, and sustainability, she understands what it means to navigate growth, transitions, and reinvention, especially in an expat context. Through her workshops, retreats, and corporate programs, she creates structured, warm spaces where people can reflect, realign, and move forward with clarity, intention, and energy.
Want to go deeper?
The next online programme runs on three Saturdays: Nov 21, Nov 28, and Dec 5, 2026.
Questions? Email hello@designingyourlife.nl or WhatsApp +31 6 53 11 03 72
More information: designingyourlife.nl