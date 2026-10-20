You’re ready for more. Here’s where you start.

Standing at a career crossroads? Maybe a role is ending, or you sense the next ten years should look and feel different from the last. In this free, live 60-minute webinar, Adis Sophie introduces Designing Your Life, the proven method developed at Stanford University and taught at Harvard and Yale.

What we’ll cover

Why we don’t move forward (25 min): Discover the inner barriers that keep capable people stuck, and learn why clarity comes from action, not the other way around.

Discover the inner barriers that keep capable people stuck, and learn why clarity comes from action, not the other way around. What Designing Your Life is (25 min): Explore the method, its key mindset shifts, and get a small-group taste of the work.

Explore the method, its key mindset shifts, and get a small-group taste of the work. Live Q&A (10+ min): Get your questions answered. No sales pitches, just practical insights.

Who it’s for

International professionals and founders who are ready to rethink their career and life trajectory. You don’t need a five-year plan, just one open question.

Good to know

Live on Zoom (English). Please note that this session will not be recorded, so be sure to join us live to get the full experience.