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IamExpat Webinar: Getting Your US Expat Finances in Order

IamExpat Webinar: Getting Your US Expat Finances in Order

American Tax Webinar

IamExpat Webinar: Getting Your US Expat Finances in Order

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Free (registration required)
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Living abroad means more than filing a US tax return each year. Whether you’ve lived abroad for two years or twenty, managing your finances across borders comes with unique opportunities and challenges.

How to handle US taxes while living in the Netherlands

If you want to know how to handle US taxes and banking while living abroad, this free webinar is for you.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by RoseMarie Guaglieri from H&R Block Expat Tax Services. The webinar is scheduled for December 1 at 7pm. Register now (free).

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Don't miss the next IamExpat Webinar

American Taxes Webinar

How US expats can get their finances in order in 2026 

From US banking access and moving money internationally to foreign financial reporting and US tax obligations, Americans living overseas face many financial considerations. This can include changes in your finances, investments, business interests, or other life circumstances that can also create new questions and reporting requirements.

Sign up for this webinar to explore important questions such as:

  • Could the new 530A Trump Accounts give your children a financial head start?
  • Could changes in your finances trigger new US reporting requirements, including an FBAR?
  • Could your foreign investments, retirement accounts, or business interests be creating US tax issues you don’t know about?
  • Do you know which expat tax benefits and credits are right for your situation?
    Behind on your US tax filings?
  • Do you know your options for getting back on track?
  • Do you have an efficient way to receive US tax refunds while living overseas?

If any of these questions made you pause, this session, hosted by Rose Marie Guaglieri from H&R Block Expat Tax Services, will help you better understand the financial and US tax issues that can come with living abroad and identify areas that may deserve a closer look.

About the presenter

RoseMarie Guaglieri is an Associate Manager with H&R Block Expat Tax, specialising in US individual and cross-border tax matters. She has extensive experience helping Americans living overseas navigate US tax filing obligations, foreign financial reporting, foreign income and investments, and the complexities that can arise when finances cross borders. Her focus is on making complicated US tax issues easier to understand and helping expats recognise the financial and tax considerations that may affect them while living abroad.

Can’t make the live webinar? Sign up to receive the webinar recording so that you can watch it online the next day!

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the BigMarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on December 1. No downloads or software installations needed.

Replay available 

If you cannot join the live session, a replay link will be sent to you automatically after the webinar once you register.

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