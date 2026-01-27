IamExpat Webinar: Essential Tips for Filing Your Dutch Taxes Last-Minute
As the May 1 deadline for filing Dutch income tax returns approaches, it's essential to ensure your taxes are in order to make the most of available benefits and avoid penalties. Avoid the stress and file your taxes correctly with the important tips and guidance packed in this free webinar hosted by TaxSavers!
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Anne Bon, Financial Advisor at TaxSavers, on April 22 at 7pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about filing last-minute taxes while living in the Netherlands.
- Date: April 22, 2025
- Time: 7pm
- Title: Essential Tips for Filing Your Dutch Taxes Last-Minute
- Presenter: Anne Bon, Financial Advisor at TaxSavers
Fill in the form below to register now (free)
Learn about filing your taxes with this crucial last-minute guidance
Join TaxSavers' experts on Tuesday, April 22, as they guide you through the tax filing process step-by-step, share essential tips to maximise your tax benefits, and answer all your questions along the way. You’ll learn how to claim deductions, understand credits like the 30% ruling, and avoid common pitfalls in your tax filing. TaxSavers experienced advisors will provide crucial last-minute guidance to help you navigate your taxes this year.
This webinar will cover the following topics, including:
- Immediate steps for timely filing: Understand the essential actions to complete your tax return before the deadline.
- Avoiding common mistakes: Identify frequent errors made during tax filing and how to prevent them, ensuring a smooth process.
- Provisional tax return: We will explain what it is and how to avoid unexpected payments or refunds at the end of the tax year.
- Requesting a filing extension: Learn how to apply for an extension to submit your tax return, providing you with additional time to ensure accuracy and completeness.
- Maximizing deductions and credits: Discover opportunities to minimise your tax liability and maximise your return, even when filing close to the deadline.
- Q&A session: Get personalised answers to your specific tax-related questions from our expert.
- And more!
Don't miss this opportunity to ensure your tax return is filed correctly and on time, while taking advantage of all available benefits. Whether you're rushing to meet the deadline or considering an extension, this webinar will provide the guidance you need. With over 20,000 happy clients and a 5-star rating, TaxSavers specialises in guiding individuals and entrepreneurs through the complexities of Dutch taxes.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 7pm on April 22. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or MeetUp to join the conversation.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.