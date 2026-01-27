\",\"image\":\"https://directus.iamexpat.com/assets/edd7ba44-afa2-44b2-a5ee-a47e1a870eb8\"}","id":"ef6beb97-57f6-4d2f-8109-ca4ba69f6cb8"}])
IamExpat Webinar: A Psychological Survival Guide for Living and Thriving Away from Home

Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Do you ever feel a sense of loneliness and overwhelming stress? You're not alone. We've been there ourselves.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty on Wednesday, October 1, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).

If you can’t join live, don't worry. When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

Sign up for free!

Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar

  • Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: Bridging the Distance: A Psychological Survival Guide for Living and Thriving Away from Home
  • Presenters: Expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty 
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Facebook and Meetup

Psychological Survival Guide Iamexpat

Find out how to thrive in the Netherlands as an expat

Join Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty, fellow expats and psychologists, as they tackle the unique challenges of living abroad.

In this webinar, they will break down what expat loneliness and stress really are, and provide you with a powerful psychological toolkit to help you effectively manage stress and loneliness.

Discover proven strategies to build a strong support system and create a more connected, resilient life, no matter where you are in the world.

Sign up for this webinar to learn more about:

  • The unique challenges of living abroad
  • What expat loneliness and stress really are
  • A powerful psychological toolkit to help you effectively manage stress and loneliness
  • Strategies to build a strong support system
  • And more

Start the process of building your expat survival guide by signing up for this free webinar on Wednesday, October 1 at 7pm! This duo of experienced expat psychologists is dedicated to helping expats navigate expat life in the Netherlands with confidence.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and joining a few minutes before 7pm on October 1. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup to join the conversation. 

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.  

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

Sign up for free!
