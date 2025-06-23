IamExpat Webinar: 10 Things You Need to Know About Dutch Employment Contracts

Bookmark

Do you know what's included in your Dutch employment contract? Working in the Netherlands can be very different compared to your home country, including notice period, probationary period, sick leave, non-compete clauses, etc. Whether you're already hired or are actively seeking a job in the Netherlands, this webinar on Dutch employment contracts is crucial for all internationals working in the Netherlands! The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by GMW Lawyers on July 2 at 7pm.

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: 10 things you need to know about Dutch employment contracts

Presenters: GMW Lawyers

Join Seliz Demirci of GMW Lawyers on Tuesday, July 2, for an insightful webinar focused on the essentials of Dutch employment contracts. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the key elements that govern employment relationships in the Netherlands.

During the webinar, GMW Lawyers will delve into crucial topics such as notice periods, the duration of agreements, and the implications of probationary periods. Additionally, Seliz will explore important aspects like sick leave policies, non-competition clauses, vacation entitlements, and the processes involved in terminating employment.

During the webinar, GMW Lawyers will delve into crucial topics such as notice periods, the duration of agreements, and the implications of probationary periods. Additionally, Seliz will explore important aspects like sick leave policies, non-competition clauses, vacation entitlements, and the processes involved in terminating employment. Sign up for this webinar to learn more about: Notice period (opzegtermijn)

Duration of the agreement (duur van de overeenkomst)

Location (locatie)

Probationary period (proeftijd)

Illness and sick leave (ziekte)

Non-competition clause (concurrentiebeding)

Vacation days (vakantiedagen)

Don't miss this opportunity to increase your understanding of Dutch labor law and equip you with the knowledge to navigate employment contracts effectively. GMW Lawyers is an innovative law firm located in The Hague. They specialise in company law, employment law, family law, property law, liability law and art law. They are known for their dedicated, committed and no-nonsense approach.

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 7pm on July 2.