Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
IamExpat Fair Amsterdam

IamExpat Fair Amsterdam

IamExpat Fair Amsterdam

-
Beurs van Berlage, Damrak 243, 1012 ZJ Amsterdam
Limited amount of free tickets available (Registration required)
Book your ticket!

Want to buy a house in 2026? Want to enrol in Dutch class or grow your career in the Netherlands? Looking for a high-quality international school for your children? Attend the IamExpat Fair in Amsterdam on March 7, 2026, at the Beurs van Berlage, the meeting place for expats and local businesses!

The biggest expat fair in the Netherlands

Everything internationals need in one location, on one day! Book your tickets now!

At the IamExpat Fair, the largest expat event in the Netherlands, internationals can find everything they need in one location on one day. Browse the many stands and booths, pick up free goodies here and there, attend informative workshops and presentations and network with other expats and expat-friendly companies. All of this under one roof! 

Running from 10am to 5pm, the IamExpat Fair Amsterdam 2026 will return to the Beurs van Berlage. Located in the historic centre of Amsterdam, opposite the Central Station and around the corner from Dam Square, this monumental gem was designed as a commodity exchange by architect Hendrik Petrus Berlage and constructed between 1896 and 1903.

iamexpat-fair-amsterdam-beurs-van-berlage.jpg

Many great reasons to be there

At the IamExpat Fair Amsterdam 2026, you can:

  • Learn how to rent, buy property, and secure a mortgage in the Netherlands
  • Talk to recruiters, browse job vacancies and meet with career coaches
  • Attend educational workshops and presentations
  • Discover expat-focused services and businesses
  • Find the perfect Dutch language school
  • Benefit from special offers only available at the IamExpat Fair
  • Explore international schools, tutoring and educational opportunities for youth 

What to expect at the IamExpat Fair

Attend educational workshops

Educational workshops and presentations will be running throughout the day, where industry insiders will be sharing their knowledge on how things work in the Netherlands. Attend workshops to help you learn Dutch, find out what Dutch employers are looking for, and get tips on the Dutch housing market. At the workshops, you'll have an opportunity to put all your questions to the experts

Exhibitors at the fair

From mortgage advisors to language schools and tax advisors, there’s something for everyone at the IamExpat Fair. See all of the confirmed exhibitors.

Iamexpat Fair 2026 Beursvan Berlage

Save the date

Save the date and visit the IamExpat Fair website for more information and to get your ticket! You can also stay up to date by joining the Facebook and Meetup event pages and checking out IamExpat on Instagram. On the day, it pays to get down there early: the first 2.000 visitors get a stylish tote bag!

  • When: Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10am until 5pm
  • New Location: Beurs van Berlage, Damrak 243, 1012 ZJ, Amsterdam
  • Tickets: Get your tickets now. Registration is required.

Iamexpat Fair 2026 Exhibitors

Book your ticket!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Klaus Mäkelä conducts the world famous Concertgebouw Orchestra
-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.