MVA Certified Expat Brokers proudly presents Greater Amsterdam - Buy or Rent Event on February 7, 2019. This is an informative housing seminar in an informal setting, hosted by Greg Shapiro.

Come along to the Housing Circus of Greater Amsterdam

Five experts will share all their scoops on:

How to find a house to rent or buy and what to be aware of in the current “housing circus”.

The Amsterdam circus ring increases! Explore the "A areas" of the future.

How to get the right mortgage and seal the deal.

To finish, there will be a Q&A with MVA's expat brokers, a mortgage advisor and a notary.

Doors open at 5.30pm. The show starts at 6pm and participants can enjoy drinks, bites and mingling from 7.30pm. *Extra: top everything off with a laugh at the Bango comedy show starting at 8.30pm for only 7,95 euros a ticket!

Get your tickets

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Get your free ticket to the Housing Circus Buy or Rent Event.