Buy or rent event - Housing Circus of Greater Amsterdam
Buy or rent event - Housing Circus of Greater Amsterdam
MVA Certified Expat Brokers proudly presents Greater Amsterdam - Buy or Rent Event on February 7, 2019. This is an informative housing seminar in an informal setting, hosted by Greg Shapiro.
Come along to the Housing Circus of Greater Amsterdam
Five experts will share all their scoops on:
- How to find a house to rent or buy and what to be aware of in the current “housing circus”.
- The Amsterdam circus ring increases! Explore the "A areas" of the future.
- How to get the right mortgage and seal the deal.
- To finish, there will be a Q&A with MVA's expat brokers, a mortgage advisor and a notary.
Doors open at 5.30pm. The show starts at 6pm and participants can enjoy drinks, bites and mingling from 7.30pm. *Extra: top everything off with a laugh at the Bango comedy show starting at 8.30pm for only 7,95 euros a ticket!
Get your tickets
Tickets are free, but registration is required. Get your free ticket to the Housing Circus Buy or Rent Event.
About MVA Certified Expat Brokers
MVA Certified Expat Broker is a partner of IN Amsterdam (formerly known as Expatcenter Amsterdam), and housing partner of the EMA. MVA Certified Expat Broker is the only certified party when it comes to housing expats, and as a partnership, it has a market share of 90% in the Amsterdam area.
MVA Certified Expat Brokers are specialists in providing expatriates with the best possible service when looking for a home either to rent or buy in our historic city. The MVA or Makelaarsvereniging Amsterdam (Amsterdam Real Estate Brokers Association) is the professional organisation for estate agents active in the Amsterdam metropolitan area.
The MVA was established in 1877 and currently constitutes about 600 brokers. Besides representing the interests of the estate agents affiliated with them, they systematically provide their agents with up-to-date and relevant information around the constantly developing real estate world.
Register now for free tickets
Register for your free ticket to the Housing Circus Buy or Rent Event.