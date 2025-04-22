Hop On Hop Off full day tour to Keukenhof, tulip farm and windmill cruise

Bookmark

Are you looking to explore the beauty of the Netherlands during springtime? Look no further than the Keukenhof! Known as one of the world's largest flower gardens, the Keukenhof is a must-see destination, whether you're new to the Netherlands or have been here for a while and still have Keukenhof on your bucket list. And what better way to experience the beauty of the Keukenhof than with a Hop On Hop Off tour? In 2025, the Keukenhof is open from March 20 until May 11. During this time, millions of tulips, daffodils, and other beautiful flowers burst forth in a riot of colour, creating a stunning display of nature's beauty. The park covers an impressive 32 hectares, making it one of the largest flower gardens in the world. Visit Keukenhof and a flower farm with Hop On Hop Off tours Holland is well known for its tulips. Take a full-day trip from Amsterdam and enjoy Keukenhof at your own pace. Embark on a windmill cruise through Dutch landscapes dotted with windmills and visit a colourful tulip farm with an unique walking tour through the flower fields with great photo opportunities. Encounter the gorgeous colours of Keukenhof, the famous Dutch flower garden. Are you ready for your full-day flower experience? Head to the Keukenhof and explore the colourful atmosphere!

First stop: a Dutch flower farm The Hop On Hop Off Holland tour starts with a visit of the tulip farm of Daan and Anja - third generation tulip farmers. The family has been active in flower bulbs since 1927. Grandpa Adriaan Jansze started growing tulips when he inherited a piece of land from his father and Daan's father took over the company, expanding into daffodils and hyacinths. Tulip farmer Daan will guide you through the fields. Learn all about how these flowers are grown and take some pictures in the colourful fields. You’ll end up in the show garden and you’ll have time to buy a great apple pie, made by the farmer’s wife, Anja. A windmill cruise to round off the morning Next, enjoy a windmill cruise through authentic and picturesque Dutch villages. Sail by original windmills. Although you'll be five metres below sea level, the windmills and the dikes keep the land safe! Spend the afternoon at the Keukenhof The luxury coach then drives you through the fields to the Keukenhof. You’ll have more than enough time to discover this world-famous spring garden on your own. Lunch time approaches, so it's good to know that there are several restaurants and cafes throughout the park, so you can enjoy a delicious meal or snack while taking in the sights.

Schedule Here is the schedule of the Hop On Hop Off tours to the Keukenhof during tulip season: 9am: Departure from Amsterdam

Departure from Amsterdam 10am: Arrival at the flower farm

Arrival at the flower farm 11.15am: Transfer with a tour through the bulb region

Transfer with a tour through the bulb region 11.45am: Arrival at the Windmill Cruise

Arrival at the Windmill Cruise 12.45pm: Departure to the Keukenhof

Departure to the Keukenhof 1pm: Arrival at the Keukenhof (stay as long as you like - the last bus back is at 6.30pm) What to expect on the Hop On Hop Off tours to the Keukenhof Here's what you can expect on the Hop On Hop Off day trip to the Keukenhof from Amsterdam: Discover the Keukenhof and the bulb region Keukenhof tour plus flower farm visit and windmill cruise - 8,5 hours in total

Behind-the-scenes visit to a tulip farm including a meet-and-greet with the family who run it

60-minute windmill cruise

Entrance ticket to the Keukenhof

Unique tour through the flower fields

Great photo opportunity in the flower fields (the only spot in the flower region where this is allowed) Transport by luxury coach Departure from This is Holland with a waiting room, coffee bar and toilets

Hop On Hop Off tours bring you from Amsterdam to the Keukenhof by luxury coach

You'll have an experienced and hospitable driver with local knowledge Information leaflet You'll get an information leaflet with walking tour info and highlights of the Keukenhof.

The information is printed in English, Spanish, Italian, French and German.

It contains discounts on attractions and museums. Ticket prices The ticket prices start at 87,50 euros.

No hidden costs - no booking fees. Plan your visit to the Keukenhof The Hop On Hop Off Holland tour to the Keukenhof departs from This is Holland at Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam. To get to This is Holland, take the free ferry from pier F3 behind Central Station. Look for the ferry going in the direction of Buiksloterweg. It's only a three-minute ferry ride to the opposite side. When you get off the ferry, turn left. Look up and you will see a round building flying the Dutch flag - that means you've successfully arrived at This is Holland!