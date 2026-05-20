Holland Festival
Holland Festival
Holland Festival is renowned for its staggering creativity in theatre, music and dance. This June, Amsterdam once again kicks off the largest and longest-running multidisciplinary arts festival in the Netherlands, for the 79th edition.
Holland Festival Programme
The Holland Festival programme this year is as diverse and multi-faceted as ever, with an impressive mix of concerts at the most celebrated music venues in Amsterdam, as well as free outdoor events.
Holland Festival music and theatre performances
This year's associate artist is the composer, musician and singer Hildur Guðnadóttir. During the festival, her extensive programme embraces the eclectic nature of her work with theatre-makers, choreographers, and musicians who provide a glimpse of what is going on in the dance theatre world.
Holland Festival events in the prime venues of Amsterdam
Ever since it began in 1947, Holland Festival has been the foremost performing arts festival in the Netherlands. The pre-eminent musicians, dancers, actors, conductors and directors and the reason for the world-class status of the festival.
The main locations also reflect the festival's renowned stature and include the Concertgebouw, the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, Amsterdam City Theatre (Stadsschouwburg), Muziekgebouw aan t' IJ, Westergas, the Rijksmuseum, Meervaart Theatre, OT31 and the Conservatorium of Amsterdam.
Attend the 2026 edition of Holland Festival
Check out the Holland Festival website for the most up-to-date information about programmes, artists and tickets. Get your tickets online in advance and enjoy one of the most iconic arts festivals in the Netherlands.
Thumb photo: Contre Enquetes ® Philippe Weissbrodt, courtesy of Holland Festival