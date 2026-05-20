Holland Festival is renowned for its staggering creativity in theatre, music and dance. This June, Amsterdam once again kicks off the largest and longest-running multidisciplinary arts festival in the Netherlands, for the 79th edition.

Holland Festival Programme

The Holland Festival programme this year is as diverse and multi-faceted as ever, with an impressive mix of concerts at the most celebrated music venues in Amsterdam, as well as free outdoor events.

Holland Festival music and theatre performances

This year's associate artist is the composer, musician and singer Hildur Guðnadóttir. During the festival, her extensive programme embraces the eclectic nature of her work with theatre-makers, choreographers, and musicians who provide a glimpse of what is going on in the dance theatre world.

Holland Festival events in the prime venues of Amsterdam

Ever since it began in 1947, Holland Festival has been the foremost performing arts festival in the Netherlands. The pre-eminent musicians, dancers, actors, conductors and directors and the reason for the world-class status of the festival.