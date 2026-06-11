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You may have just arrived in the Netherlands or have been around for quite a while, and are seeking top-notch theatre productions and talks without the hassle of a language barrier. Welcome to ITA’s "No Dutch required". The Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) proudly offers a programme for internationals where there's no Dutch language required to enjoy their first-rate performances. Read on to find out how you can hide from the rain this November with three exceptional events at ITA! No Dutch required Are you a non-Dutch speaking lover of theatre and talks? Welcome to ITA, the internationally renowned theatre in Amsterdam! From shows by the in-house ITA-ensemble to national and international gems, ITA goes the extra mile to offer visitors the very best in theatre. Here you'll find events entirely in English as well as shows that are in Dutch with English surtitles.

ITA's in-house theatre ensemble every Thursday with English translations The ITA-ensemble (formerly known as Toneelgroep Amsterdam) is a company with international renown, celebrated for its high-profile performances with directors from the Netherlands and beyond. Every Thursday, the ITA-ensemble performances (in Dutch) are surtitled in English. Surtitles are like subtitles, but are shown above the stage, so non-Dutch speaking attendees won't miss a beat! What to do in Amsterdam in November 2023 Here's a selection of what's on the programme in November 2023. Fill those rainy days with high-calibre theatre in Amsterdam. De Eindtijd Revue How do you make a show about the Apocalypse when you are in the middle of it? Come and see! Following the success of De Gabber Opera (VSCD Mime and Performance Prize 2022), URLAND storms the theatres with an ominous theatre spectacle about the End Times. De Eindtijd Revue is an apocalyptic and ominous theatre feast, in which all possible endings and End Times stories clash. URLAND's credo is "WHEN HOPE DOES LIVE". And this performance asks: how do we learn to despair? How do we prepare?



Includes English surtitles on November 20. Check out the ITA website for more information and tickets.

Infamous Offspring Ultima Vez returns to Internationaal Theater Amsterdam with the Dutch premiere of INFAMOUS OFFSPRING. This performance is about a patchwork family with parents who are iconic musicians and whose offspring are a group of infamous yet sensitive dancers. In an intriguing combination of dance, film and theatre, Wim Vandekeybus directs nine dancers and turns to primal stories about power, seduction, aggression, humiliation, exclusion, manipulation, beauty and cunning. You can enjoy this performance on November 22-23 at ITA. Check out the ITA website for more information and tickets. City Talks After a successful first season, City Talks is back! City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition they will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. You are invited to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!