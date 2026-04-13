Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
HER Film Festival

HER Film Festival

HER Film Festival

-
Online
free with registeration

This October, enjoy the finest films and be inspired by incredible women from all around the world, from Nigeria to India at the HER Film Festival. Watch the movie Frida about the life of the famous Surrealist painter Frida Kahlo or Parched, which is the story of four Indian women who fight to break free. 

View the stories that need to be heard

The film platforms Cinetree and Simavi will be joining in to draw attention to equality in the film industry by giving voices to the ones that need to be heard. The films focus on women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo, but also women that stand up for their rights every day. The third edition of the HER Film Festival takes place from October 14-23, and it will be entirely online.

It’s free registration to view an incredible selection of international films that focus on connecting women worldwide. In addition to the films, the festival also offers special screenings and events that emphasise in equality and health.

About Simavi

Simavi is passionate on the fight for equality and overcoming barriers for women and girls to claim their human rights to sanitation and water. They focus on the areas of equality, climate, and power, as these areas are the most affected by the ever changing world. Simavi focus their work in ten countries: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal.

Catch a film at the HER Film Festival

Inspired to watch a film about these incredible women? Head over to the official HER Film Festival website for more information on the organisation and the free registration.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IamExpat Webinar: Your Rights Under a Dutch Employment Contract
Online
IamExpat Webinar: Overcome the Challenges of learning Dutch, the F.A.S.T. way
Online
Dutch Wills and Testaments - free presentation in English
Online
Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival
-
Various venues
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.