This October, enjoy the finest films and be inspired by incredible women from all around the world, from Nigeria to India at the HER Film Festival. Watch the movie Frida about the life of the famous Surrealist painter Frida Kahlo or Parched, which is the story of four Indian women who fight to break free.

View the stories that need to be heard

The film platforms Cinetree and Simavi will be joining in to draw attention to equality in the film industry by giving voices to the ones that need to be heard. The films focus on women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo, but also women that stand up for their rights every day. The third edition of the HER Film Festival takes place from October 14-23, and it will be entirely online.

It’s free registration to view an incredible selection of international films that focus on connecting women worldwide. In addition to the films, the festival also offers special screenings and events that emphasise in equality and health.

About Simavi

Simavi is passionate on the fight for equality and overcoming barriers for women and girls to claim their human rights to sanitation and water. They focus on the areas of equality, climate, and power, as these areas are the most affected by the ever changing world. Simavi focus their work in ten countries: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal.