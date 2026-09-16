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The Hague Museum Night

The Hague Museum Night

The Hague Museum Night

The Hague Museum Night

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Various locations The Hague
from 17,50 euros

Nothing is what it seems in The Hague during this year’s Museum Night! Get ready for a night out at some of the most prized cultural institutions in the city. 

Don't miss The Hague Museum Night 2026 (Museumnacht Den Haag)

During this edition of The Hague Museum Night, the city's museums will open their doors in the evening, allowing visitors to explore the city and visit whichever museums they choose out of a total of 33. A handful of museums in The Hague will be offering a special night programme inspired by their collections and exhibitions. 

Participating museums

The Hague's most eminent art establishments host you on this special night for an exciting programme. Here is a short selection of participating museums:

  • Kunstmuseum
  • Rijksmuseum The Prison Gate
  • Museon
  • Fotomuseum Den Haag
  • Mauritshuis
  • Buitenmuseum
  • The Hague Historical Museum
  • Escher in The Palace
  • and many more!

Book your Museum Night tickets

The tickets for Museum Night The Hague are now available online, so get yours and explore museums in a whole new way!

Museum nights in the Netherlands

Fan of nights out at the museum? Then don't miss Amsterdam Museum Night, Leiden Museum Night, Maastricht Museum Night and Rotterdam Museum Night.

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