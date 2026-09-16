Nothing is what it seems in The Hague during this year’s Museum Night! Get ready for a night out at some of the most prized cultural institutions in the city.

Don't miss The Hague Museum Night 2026 (Museumnacht Den Haag)

During this edition of The Hague Museum Night, the city's museums will open their doors in the evening, allowing visitors to explore the city and visit whichever museums they choose out of a total of 33. A handful of museums in The Hague will be offering a special night programme inspired by their collections and exhibitions.

Participating museums

The Hague's most eminent art establishments host you on this special night for an exciting programme. Here is a short selection of participating museums:

Kunstmuseum

Rijksmuseum The Prison Gate

Museon

Fotomuseum Den Haag

Mauritshuis

Buitenmuseum

The Hague Historical Museum

Escher in The Palace

and many more!

Book your Museum Night tickets

The tickets for Museum Night The Hague are now available online, so get yours and explore museums in a whole new way!