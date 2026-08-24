Just Peace Open Day

The biggest peace festival in the Netherlands takes place in The Hague to celebrate the worldwide UN International Day of Peace on September 20. For the occasion, many international institutions open their doors, offering guided tours and presentations to the public.

Open day at international organisations in The Hague

Participating institutions include international NGOs, the EU, the UN and intergovernmental organisations. There are numerous international organisations which typically offer guided tours, panel discussions, presentations and meet-and-greet sessions.

The Hague International Open Day

The International Day of Peace takes place on September 21, and the Open Day takes place on September 20 this year. All The Hague institutions that participate in the Hague International Day every year, together with all Just Peace partners, will show how they work daily for peace and justice, for the wider initiative of the "Just Peace" month.

Here's the list of participating organisations: