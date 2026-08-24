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Just Peace Open Day

Just Peace Open Day

Just Peace Open Day

Various locations The Hague
Various prices

The biggest peace festival in the Netherlands takes place in The Hague to celebrate the worldwide UN International Day of Peace on September 20. For the occasion, many international institutions open their doors, offering guided tours and presentations to the public.

Open day at international organisations in The Hague

Participating institutions include international NGOs, the EU, the UN and intergovernmental organisations. There are numerous international organisations which typically offer guided tours, panel discussions, presentations and meet-and-greet sessions. 

The Hague International Open Day 

The International Day of Peace takes place on September 21, and the Open Day takes place on September 20 this year. All The Hague institutions that participate in the Hague International Day every year, together with all Just Peace partners, will show how they work daily for peace and justice, for the wider initiative of the "Just Peace" month. 

Here's the list of participating organisations:

  • Nationaal Monument Oranjehotel
  • Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
  • Asser Institute
  • Peace Palace
  • International Esperanto-Institute
  • Rijksmuseum de Gevangenpoort
  • Justice & Peace
  • NGO DEI
  • The Hague Humanity Hub

Plan your visit

This open day is a festival partner of Just Peace Festival, which is occurring simultaneously. There are so many other events happening; as a result, make the most of these fascinating activities by visiting multiple venues during this celebration of peace.

Plan your visit by checking out the detailed programme of the International Day and checking whether the talks, presentations and tour are in English or Dutch on the official Just Peace Open Day website

Another popular open day in the Netherlands in autumn is European Heritage Days | Open Monumentendag.

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