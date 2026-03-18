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Don't miss the opportunity to go and see one of the greatest musicals of the year - Hadestown - at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam. Get tickets now! Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate… The global musical sensation Hadestown first conquered Broadway and the West End with its irresistible, swinging mix of jazz, blues, and folk, featuring a live band on stage. Now it’s here in the Netherlands, exclusively at Royal Theatre Carré. Hadestown is inspired by ancient tales of love and courage that continue to resonate to this day. Now, these timeless stories are being retold in a bold, contemporary way that feels closer than ever. At the heart of this musical are two unforgettable love stories: that of the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of the divine couple Hades and Persephone, who must learn what it means to choose each other all over again. When Eurydice makes an irreversible choice, Orpheus sets out to save not only her, but the entire world with a song that brings spring back to life and a stirring dose of hope. “Sumptuous. Gorgeous. As good as it gets” - The New York Times Hadestown won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. The gripping tale is brought to life by the cast and live band on stage and has already captured the hearts of more than five million people worldwide. This English-language production, featuring a renowned Dutch-British cast, plays in Carré only from June 20 to August 24. Order tickets.

Storyline of Hadestown Hadestown is a contemporary musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice; a story of love, hope, and the strength of trust. When Eurydice decides to take fate into her own hands, she ends up in Hadestown - and there’s no way out. Orpheus sets out to find her and bring her back, determined to let nothing stand in his way. Armed with his music and unshakable faith in their love, he journeys into Hadestown to rescue her. With his song, he hopes not only to free his beloved but to move the world and bring back the spring. Hadestown is a story that shows what’s possible, even in the darkest of times. About love that knows no bounds. About hope that keeps singing, even when everything else falls silent. Come see how the world could be... Order tickets now. Award-winning phenomenon Royal Theatre Carré and the original creatives of Hadestown bring this award-winning Broadway and West End phenomenon to Europe. What began as a folk album by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell grew, in collaboration with director Rachel Chavkin, into a unique and genre-blending musical spectacle, rich with jazz, blues and folk.

Hadestown has been streamed over 350 million times and is loved by fans across the globe. With a stellar cast and band on stage, the audience is taken on a breathtaking journey. "Your next musical theatre obsession" (Vogue), "Big, beautiful and emotionally blasting" (The Guardian), "The most exhilarating ride" (WhatsOnStage). Previously, under the name "Broadway in Carré", Carré brought successful and original productions in the English language from the West End and Broadway to Amsterdam, such as *PIPPIN, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sunset Boulevard and The Book of Mormon. Hadestown is only here this summer. Don’t miss it! Book seats. "Your next musical theatre obsession" - Vogue Hadestown wows Dutch audiences and critics alike Since its Dutch premiere at Royal Theatre Carré, Hadestown has been met with widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Major publications have called it “a musical of international calibre,” praising its “sublime Dutch cast,” “exceptional musical performances,” and “breathtaking staging.” From the powerful vocals and musicians, all in English, this Amsterdam production stands proudly alongside its Broadway and West End counterparts.