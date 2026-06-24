Guilty Pleasure Festival
Guilty Pleasure Festival
Come and sing along to your favourite pop songs and enjoy a dance by a picturesque lake on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Can you imagine a better summer's day?
Guilty Pleasure 2026
This festival is actually rather misnamed, as while others might think the music they play is a "guilty" pleasure, the attendees are unashamedly proud of their love for it!
This festival is all about being yourself and remembering how to have simple fun. Go on that swing, jump on the bouncy castle, dangle your feet in the lake and, most importantly, belt out that banger like no one else is listening. Or rather, as you know, everyone else wants to join in too!
This year, the festival is happening for the 11th time, and while it's only a one-day festival, there are still four stages of music and a whole lot to do.
Acts at Guilty Pleasure festival
The music is always upbeat and often nostalgic. Previous headliners have included the Venga Boys and Peter Andre, so you know the vibe. This year's special headliner is the hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes.
This year's other acts include:
- Adje
- Gio & Keizer
- K-Liber
- Lucky Jones
- Dylisa
- YXNG Le
- Ymani
- The Partysquad
Getting to Guilty Pleasure Festival
Public transport is definitely the best way to get to Guilty Pleasure, as it is just a few minutes' walk from the Gein metro station. It is important to remember that while the festival takes place in Gaasperplas Park (in our opinion, one of the most overlooked parks in Amsterdam), you should not go to Gaasperplas metro station. This will leave you on the wrong side of the lake with a long walk to the festival site!
Gein is on metro lines M50 and M54, and is less than 20 minutes from Holendrecht, Bijlmer ArenA, Duivendrecht, Amsterdam Zuid, Amsterdam Amstel and Central Amsterdam train stations. For the Amsterdammers, cycling is also an option.
Tickets and further information
You can find out more about the lineup and buy tickets from the Guilty Pleasure festival website. You shouldn't wait too long, though - this one is likely to sell out!
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles