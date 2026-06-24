Guilty Pleasure Festival

Come and sing along to your favourite pop songs and enjoy a dance by a picturesque lake on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Can you imagine a better summer's day?

Guilty Pleasure 2026

This festival is actually rather misnamed, as while others might think the music they play is a "guilty" pleasure, the attendees are unashamedly proud of their love for it!

This festival is all about being yourself and remembering how to have simple fun. Go on that swing, jump on the bouncy castle, dangle your feet in the lake and, most importantly, belt out that banger like no one else is listening. Or rather, as you know, everyone else wants to join in too!

This year, the festival is happening for the 11th time, and while it's only a one-day festival, there are still four stages of music and a whole lot to do.