Do you feel the urge for a midsummer night run? Then join the De Zorg Specialist Grachtenloop in Haarlem. It doesn't matter whether you want to challenge your race pace, have a great time with your friends, or simply run away from your problems; every year, about 4,500 participants come together to enjoy this beautiful circuit around Haarlem.

Grachtenloop 2026

As in every year, running enthusiasts in the Netherlands can choose between the Run2Day 5 km race and the SportSupport 10 km race, both of which follow the Spaarne. For the youngest athletes, the Hero KidsRun 1 km race is the perfect distance to let off some steam with their peers. Rates for children start at 7,50 euros for the 5 km distance, at 22,00 euros for the 10 km loop, and at 27,50 euros for the 10 km loop, and increase slightly for registrations after June 8. What are you waiting for then? Get sprinting, there is no time to lose.

Scenic Grachtenloop course

The Grachtenloop will take you straight to the heart of Haarlem. The 5 km loop begins and ends on the Houtmarkt in the city centre, which is easily accessible by bike and public transport. From here, the course will take you along the network of the Grachten in Haarlem. Enjoy the view as you go past the Vijfhoek, the Hortusplein and the Klokhuisplein.

Entertainment for everyone

The Grachtenloop is accompanied by DJs working their magic along the track, giving you the strength to keep going, while spectators get to celebrate alongside their athletes. Staying true to Dutch culture, after the run, everyone is welcome to the Grachtenloop borrel at de Koepel.