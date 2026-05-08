City Talks Amsterdam: Embodied Truths
City Talks Amsterdam: Embodied Truths
Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on May 21, 2026, from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, held at The Bookshop.
Let's talk about identity, desire, pain and love in
City Talks focuses on talented creatives and innovators from the city of Amsterdam. In each edition, ITA connects one of its performances to social issues, urban trends, and everyday life. This month, the theme will be identity, desire, pain and love, which are not just ideas, but lived experiences.
In this episode of CityTalks, Embodied Truths,
How can we make sure all bodies are recognised, safe, and fully at home in themselves? Together, we reflect on shame, visibility, and the courage it takes to reclaim your body and your story - and how, in doing so, new forms of connection, care, possibility and joy can emerge
Inspired by ITA Ensemble Weg met Eddy Bellegueule
This edition's theme is inspired by ITA Ensemble / Toneelschuur Productie’s Weg met Eddy Bellegueule, playing from April 21 to June 6 in ITA and throughout theatres in the Netherlands.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
Mark your calendars:
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Identity, Desire, Pain and Love
- Date: May 21, 2026
- Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
- Find out more on the ITA website
About City Talks Amsterdam
Every last Thursday of the month, you're welcome at The Bookshop in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam for City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, there are special guests, from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists, who come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together, they dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents.
City Talks Amsterdam takes place at The Bookshop, ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances.
Order a ticket and get a free beverage
Tickets cost 7,50 euros (5 euros for a concession ticket), and this includes a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.