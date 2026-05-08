City Talks Amsterdam: Embodied Truths

Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on May 21, 2026, from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, held at The Bookshop.

Let's talk about identity, desire, pain and love in

City Talks focuses on talented creatives and innovators from the city of Amsterdam. In each edition, ITA connects one of its performances to social issues, urban trends, and everyday life. This month, the theme will be identity, desire, pain and love, which are not just ideas, but lived experiences.

In this episode of CityTalks, Embodied Truths, the speakers explore how identity, desire, pain and love are not just ideas but lived experiences.

How can we make sure all bodies are recognised, safe, and fully at home in themselves? Together, we reflect on shame, visibility, and the courage it takes to reclaim your body and your story - and how, in doing so, new forms of connection, care, possibility and joy can emerge